Early Black Friday deals knock up to 40% off wireless Beams indoor/outdoor lighting from $7

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsBlack Friday 2023Beams
40% off From $7
an empty sidewalk in front of a brick wall

As part of its early Black Friday sale, and joining both the Ring and Blink smart home sales, Amazon is now offering up to 40% off Beams indoor and outdoor lighting gear. It might not be the high-tech smart home gear many folks are after these days, but starting from just $7 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, it does offer particularly affordable solutions for illuminating your indoor and outdoor spaces. You’ll find holiday pricing on everything from nightlights and motion-sensor models to simple battery-operated outdoor floodlighting, pathway sets, globe-style string lights, and much more. Head below for some top picks from the Beams early Black Friday sale. 

Beams early Black Friday sale

If you’re looking for some more festive intelligent lighting options, you’ll defintely want to check out today’s deal on the Nanoleaf Matter Smart Christmas Lights. The very first price drop we have tracked, you can now score this new set at the lowest price we have seen with all of the details you need waiting right here

Beams Motion Sensing LED Spotlight features:

  • This next generation battery LED spotlight provides 200 lumens of bright outdoor security lighting.
  • Its unique reflective face spreads the light to create a wider coverage area, making it ideal for large areas.
  • The bold, durable, weatherproof design allows it to be used as a reliable outdoor spotlight.
  • Motion activation, auto shut off and a light sensor help to prolong battery life. Expect about 1 year of light on each set of batteries with average use of 8-10 activations a day.
  • Install the wireless, battery-powered light anywhere around the home and yard in less than 5 minutes – no electrician needed.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Black Friday 2023 Beams

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

lululemon drops markdowns just in time for holiday shop...
V-MODA early Black Friday headphone deals from $30: M-2...
Lenovo Go 20,000mAh USB laptop power bank has dual-USB-...
Paldean Fates brings back Shiny Pokémon as next TCG ex...
9to5Toys Daily: November 16, 2023 – iPad Pro Magic Ke...
Worx 40V 24-inch cordless electric hedge trimmer hits 2...
Get one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $10 (...
Pixelmator Black Friday sale knocks up to 70% off some ...
Load more...
Show More Comments