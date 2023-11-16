Early Black Friday deals knock up to 40% off wireless Beams indoor/outdoor lighting from $7

As part of its early Black Friday sale, and joining both the Ring and Blink smart home sales, Amazon is now offering up to 40% off Beams indoor and outdoor lighting gear. It might not be the high-tech smart home gear many folks are after these days, but starting from just $7 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, it does offer particularly affordable solutions for illuminating your indoor and outdoor spaces. You’ll find holiday pricing on everything from nightlights and motion-sensor models to simple battery-operated outdoor floodlighting, pathway sets, globe-style string lights, and much more. Head below for some top picks from the Beams early Black Friday sale.

Beams early Black Friday sale

If you’re looking for some more festive intelligent lighting options, you’ll defintely want to check out today’s deal on the Nanoleaf Matter Smart Christmas Lights. The very first price drop we have tracked, you can now score this new set at the lowest price we have seen with all of the details you need waiting right here.

Beams Motion Sensing LED Spotlight features:

This next generation battery LED spotlight provides 200 lumens of bright outdoor security lighting.

Its unique reflective face spreads the light to create a wider coverage area, making it ideal for large areas.

The bold, durable, weatherproof design allows it to be used as a reliable outdoor spotlight.

Motion activation, auto shut off and a light sensor help to prolong battery life. Expect about 1 year of light on each set of batteries with average use of 8-10 activations a day.

Install the wireless, battery-powered light anywhere around the home and yard in less than 5 minutes – no electrician needed.

