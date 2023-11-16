Nanoleaf Matter Smart Christmas Lights see first discount ahead of the holidays at $90 (Save $30)

Amazon is now offering the first discount on the new Nanoleaf Matter Smart Christmas Lights. These recently-revealed festive smart lights normally sell for $120, but are now marked down to $89.99 shipped. This is the very first chance to save since first hitting the scene in October, and delivers $30 in savings along the way. Today’s price cut is as good as it gets ahead of the holiday season, and we break down just how this helps you deck the halls in our announcement coverage.

Nanoleaf’s new string lights are meant to be put right around the Christmas tree. This package includes a 65.6-foot strand of the multicolor lights, which ties into your Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setup via Matter. There’s both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi on board, too, with all three connection standards allowing you to control the lights, set automations, and turn on different animated effects for taking the festivities up a notch. They’re rated for both indoor and outdoor usage, too.

Today’s discount on the new Nanoleaf lights arrives as an even better value when you consider how much the Philips Hue versions sell for. Even with some discounts attached, you’d still pay $187 right now for the 65-foot strand of smart Christmas tree lights. While I wouldn’t write them off entirely if you’re already in the Hue ecosystem, those looking for a more approachable way to make their festive decor a bit more colorful and compatible with their Siri smart homes will find the $90 Nanoleaf set hard to argue with.

Or if you can live without the HomeKit support altogether, Govee has its own pair of smart Christmas lights. These aren’t going to work with Siri, but will expand your Alexa and Assistant setup to the tree and even to the outdoor side of your decor. But by ditching HomeKit, you’ll be able to drop pricing down to $60 for a strand – far below both Philips Hue and Nanoleaf.

More on the Nanoleaf Matter Smart Christmas Lights:

Watch multiple colors appear across your string lights all at once for a stunning effect fit for the holiday season, or to brighten your everyday. Immerse yourself in a world of colors, or enjoy the ambient glow of a white Christmas at home. Create your own custom color gradients, Scenes, and lighting animations through the Nanoleaf App. Set colors to flow and transition gradually, or pop up energetically to enhance the holiday cheer!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!