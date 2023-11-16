VOLTORB’s portable EV chargers are compatible with Tesla, Audi, Chevy, more starting at $121

Amazon is offering the VOLTORB Level 1 Portable EV Charger for $121.48 shipped, after clipping the on-page 10% off coupon. Already down from its usual $180 price tag, this charger started off the year at a lower rate of $160 for the first three months before rising to its MSRP, where it remained with four discounts peppered in every few months to a low of $135. Today’s deal is a combined 33% markdown off the going rate, coming in $13 above the current used pricing and marking a new all-time low.

This portable charger with NEMA 5-15 plug can charge your car three times faster than a normal wall outlet. The 20-foot cable has a rated voltage of 110V AC and a rated current of 16A max. It features LED indicator lights that gives you real-time charging levels and can even alert you when a fault is discovered by the system. It possesses a safety feature where if the safe temperature is exceeded, the charging pile will stop working and automatically resume once temperatures have returned to normal. The smart chip can also fix common charging errors to ensure stable operations, and the rated power can be switched with the press of a button. Head below to read more.

If you’re looking for a charger with more juice, Amazon is also offering the VOLTORB Level 2 Electric Vehicle EV Charger for $229, after clipping the on-page 10% off coupon. This portable charger with NEMA 14-50 plug can charge your car 6x faster than a normal wall outlet, averaging 32 miles of driving range per hour of charge. It has a rated voltage of 230V AC and a rated current of 32A max.

The 2.8-inch screen displays charging data in time, with the working temperature of the charger available for monitoring at any point in its use, while also possessing the same safety features and smart chip as the above model. It also comes compatible with most electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, including the Tesla Model, Audi e-tron, Nissan Leaf, Chevrolet Volt, Toyota Prius, and Fiat 500E; and is also compatible with RV-type or a regular wall outlet with adapters, lowering your costs on installations.

And be sure to check out our coverage of the Emporia Level 2 EV Charger, featuring both hardwire and plugged installation options, this watertight NEMA Type 4 enclosure is compatible “with any EV” using a SAE J1772 connector – “up to 40 amps with NEMA 14-50P (with 11″ cable compliant with 2017 NEC Section 625.17(A)(3) or up to 48 amps with hardwired installation.”

VOLTORB Level 1 Portable EV Charger features:

【LED INDICATOR】: The LED indicator lights on the charging cable show you where your car is across different charging levels. It alerts you if a fault is discovered, allowing you to manage the problem right away. (Power: Yellow; Connection: Blue; Charging: Green; Fault: Red)

【TECHNICAL PARAMETERS 】: Rated Voltage: 110V AC; Maximum Current: 16A; Max Power: 3.6kW; Grid Frequency: 50/60Hz; Cable Length: 20ft (6m); Plug: NEMA 5-15; Weight: 2.35kg (5.2lbs); Operating Temp: -25℃ to +45℃ (-13℉ to +113℉)

【UNIVERSAL J1772 COMPATIBILITY】: VOLTORB J1772 charger is universally compatible with all electric vehicles that adhere to the J1772 standard. You can confidently charge popular EV models from BMW, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Porsche, Nissan, Chevy, and more, knowing that our charger is built to meet their requirements.

【FULL PROTECTION】: VOLTORB EV Charger have CE certifications. IP55 enclosure secure your charging. ​The portable level 1 charging station features an intelligent chip, which provide Lightning, Over-voltage, Under-voltage, Over-current, short-circuit, Ungrounded, Over-temperature, Leakage protection

