Emporia’s 9to5 favorite Level 2 EV Charger drops down to $300 shipped (Reg. $399+)

The official Woot Amazon storefront is now offering the Emporia Level 2 EV Charger for $299.99 shipped. Regularly $399 and sometimes as much as $500 or more, this is at least $99 off the going rate at Amazon and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the lowest price we have tracked there outside of a very limited one-day offer back in April. This model is among our favorite options in the price range and it just got even less pricey. Featuring both hardwire and plugged installation options, this watertight NEMA Type 4 enclosure is compatible “with any EV” using a SAE J1772 connector (adapter required for Tesla models) – “up to 40 amps with NEMA 14-50P (with 11″ cable compliant with 2017 NEC Section 625.17(A)(3) or up to 48 amps with hardwired installation.” It also includes a 24-foot cable with integrated cable management. More details below.

Emporia Level 2 EV Charger features:

The Emporia EV Charging Station is a Level 2 electric vehicle charger that charges any EV up to 40 amps with NEMA 14-50P (with 11″ cable compliant with 2017 NEC Section 625.17(A)(3)) or up to 48 amps with hardwired installation. It comes with a 24’ cable (from charger to tip of gun) with an SAE J1772 connector so it works with all electric cars. Its IP66 enclosure is made to withstand the elements outdoors.

