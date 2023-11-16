Worx 40V 24-inch cordless electric hedge trimmer hits 2023 low for $175 (Reg. $230)

Amazon is offering the Worx 40V Power Share 24-inch Cordless Electric Hedge Trimmer for $174.99 shipped. Down from its $230 price tag, this hedge trimmer has only seen two previous discounts that brought prices down in more than $5 to $10 increments. Today’s deal amounts to a 24% markdown off the going rate, coming in as the lowest price of 2023 that we have tracked. It even beats out Worx’s own website where it is still listed for its MSRP. This electric hedge trimmer comes powered by two 20V MaxLithium-ion PowerShare batteries, and sports Worx’s longest 24-inch dual-action steel blades with a 3/4-inch cutting diameter that reaches 2,200 strokes-per-minute. The head is able to swivel up to 180 degrees for better maneuverability around hedges without the need to contort your body. Its full-wrap handle allows for better comfort and control, ensuring you can trim each hedge from the right angle.

And to take advantage of these off-season deals, Amazon is also offering the Worx GT3.0 20V PowerShare 12-inch Edger & Weed Trimmer for $104. Offering a 12-inch cutting diameter, this 2-in-1 edger and trimmer is able to reach a 7,600 RPM. It features a 90-degree tilting head to get those tough-to-reach spots, as well as rubberized wheels to support and guide it when being used as an edger. It comes with two 20V batteries and a charger.

If you’re not one to stick to a single brand, you can also prepare for winter by checking out our past coverage of the 80V 12-inch Cordless Electric Snow Shovel, currently at a lower rate of $330 since our last mention only a week ago. Featuring a lightweight and ergonomic design, this snow shovel can clear a 12-inch wide path up to six inches in depth.

40V 24-inch Cordless Electric Hedge Trimmer features:

[OUR LONGEST TRIMMER] 24” gives you the flattest tops and the straightest sides, plus fewer passes for each hedge

[ROTATES 180°] The head turns on a swivel so you can trim tops, sides, and bottoms of hedges without contorting your body

[SAME BATTERY, EXPANDABLE POWER] Worx Power Share is compatible with all Worx 20v and 40v tools, outdoor power and lifestyle products

[DUAL-ACTION BLADES] Stamp-hardened and made from steel, the blades cut everything twice – once forward and once back – to make sure every cut is clean

[¾” DIAMETER] The gap between blades is specifically designed to get around thicker twigs and branches, yet narrow enough to keep up cutting efficiency, giving you 2200 strokes/min

[2x20V=40V] Powered by two 20V MaxLithium PowerShare batteries for 40V of total power and performance

[FULL WRAP HANDLE] Grasp it from any place you like so you can cut comfortably, and come at each hedge from the right angle

[INCLUDES] 2x20V Hedge Trimmer, (2) 20V MaxLithium Batteries, 20V Charger, Safety Guard, Blade Sheath

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!