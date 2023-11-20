Spigen’s latest ArcField 2-in-1 MagSafe stand delivers StandBy action at new $38 all-time low

Spigen affordable MagSafe charging stand

We are now tracking the best price yet on Spigen’s latest StandBy-ready MagSafe stand. Coming by way of the official Spigen Amazon storefront and Amazon’s early Black Friday deals, you can now score the ArcField MagFit 2-in-1 Dual Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand for $37.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is 24% off the going rate, $2 under our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, the latest ArcField brings a relatively affordable MagSafe stand to your setup that delivers 7.5W of power to iPhone and 5W to AirPods via the base-mounted Qi charging pad. A metal arm extends from the weighted base to present a built-in and angle-adjustable MagSafe charging pad for your Apple handset. Get a complete run down right here and head below for more. 

Be sure to check out this deal on the official Apple MagSafe Charger and then swing by our recent roundup of the best StandBy MagSafe chargers. Featuring a range of different models, from high-end 15W solutions to a more affordable options you can slide your Apple magnetic puck into, the pricing starts from under $20 Prime shipped and you’ll find everything waiting right here

You’ll also want to scope out CASETiFY’s latest model – the “first” dual-charging MagSafe stand with your choice of design – as well as this deal on Belkin’s 15W MagSafe dock with Apple Watch fast charging action while you’re at it – this model is one of the nicer looking options out there for folks hoping to land a higher-end 15W solution at a discount, if you ask me.

Spigen ArcField MagFit 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand features:

2-in-1 MagSafe Charger: Designed for MagSafe, Max 7.5W for your iPhone and Max 5W for your AirPods. It requires a 20W wall adapter (not included) for optimal performance. Convenient Magnetic Pad: Effortlessly charge AirPods with a magnetic pad for easy placement and secure charging. Customizable Viewing Angle: Adjust the charger stand up to 45 degrees for the perfect viewing angle while enjoying horizontal viewing while your iOS 17 iPhone charges seamlessly in StandBy Mode.

Spigen

