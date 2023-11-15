CASETiFY intros the ‘first’ dual-charging MagSafe stand with your choice of design

The new PowerThru 2-in-1 Charging Stand has arrived. CASETiFY might be best known for its iPhone cases, especially the crossover campaigns like the new Disney Villains and sweet Chainsaw Man models we reviewed recently, but it has now introduced its new MagSafe stand. CASETiFY says the new PowerThru 2-in-1 Charging Stand is the “first dual-charging stand that can be ordered in different designs.” While I’m not sure that’s entirely true, it is one of the only options I have seen available with all of the wild styles CASETiFY has up for grabs, from the Game Boy-like look to floral patterns, this adorable duck model, and much more. Now available for purchase directly from the official site, you can get a closer look at what the new CASETiFY MagSafe stand has to offer.

New CASETiFY PowerThru 2-in-1 Charging Stand

Looking to provide a StandBy-ready home for your MagSafe-equipped iPhone with a little bit of extra-style in tow, the CASETiFY PowerThru 2-in-1 Charging Stand features a 7.5W landing pad for your handset via a floating hanger alongside a 5W charging pad for AirPods or earbuds on the base.

It notes users can charge their phone in either orientation, vertical and horizontal, with the ability to adjust the top to get everything at the right viewing angle as well:

Elevate your charging experience with our dual-purpose charging stand designed to power up your iPhone and AirPods simultaneously. Charge in any orientation you want. Rotate it to landscape mode for seamless video streaming, and back to portrait mode for hands-free video calling.

Features at a glance:

Up to 7.5W of charging power for your phone and 5W of power for your earbuds

An AirPods charging base that’s also compatible with other earbud brands

A discreet LED light that indicates your device is charging

A sand blasted finish that enhances the premium silhouette

Non-slip material that makes sure all your devices stay in place

So all-in-all a pretty standard affair on the tech side of things, but it is the sand blasted, non-slip finish and the wild design options that make the PowerThru 2-in-1 Charging station standout from the pack. As we mentioned above, there’s a Game Boy-style model, a series of options adorned with adorable little characters, swirls, koi fish, floral patterns, a paint palette, and more. Scope out all of the different designs right here.

The new CASETiFY PowerThru 2-in-1 Charging Stand is going to cost you though – it carries a $100 MSRP which is more than double what you’ll find on other 7.5W dual charging stands like this. Just don’t expect to get the fun designs and the CASETiFY quality seal of approval from all of those.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!