Rest your M3 MacBook or iPad Pro on Twelve South’s ParcSlope Stand at just $18 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South ParcSlope Stand for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a whopping 70% off the usual $60 price tag, and easily marking a new all-time low. It’s an extra $22 below the ongoing inclusion in Twelve South’s official sale, as well. Versatile enough to prop up your M3 MacBook Pro or latest iPad Pro, today’s discount is easily the best we’ve ever seen from the brand – and even marks one of the better values around. Head below for more.

Unlike many of the other stands we’ve been featuring from Twelve South as of late, the ParcSlope stand takes on a more versatile form-factor that on top of being able to prop up a MacBook, can also handle holding your iPad in place. Just as perfect for getting your M3 laptop’s screen a bit closer to eye level as it is for providing the perfect place to rest your 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display to use as a drawing tablet, Twelve South ParcSlope features an angled design with a premium construction. It has a minimal design that still helps increase airflow to your device.

You can also go save on a collection of other gear for your Apple setup in Twelve South’s early Black Friday sale. The company is currently marking down a collection of Mac and iPad stands to coincide today’s Amazon sale, offering some sizable markdowns on other form-factors. Just about all of them are marked down to one of the best prices yet on gear for your desktop, portable stands, and more from $35.

Twelve South ParcSlope stand features:

ParcSlope is a dual purpose stand that elevates MacBook screens and angles iPads for more comfort and productivity. With ParcSlope, MacBook users enjoy better ergonomics and increased airflow for a cooler, quieter MacBook. iPad users will love the feel of the 18-degree sketching/typing angle ParcSlope creates. Precision curves, special ridges and built-in cable management make this sleek metal stand a must-have for MacBook and iPad users.

