Twelve South’s early Black Friday sale discounts Mac and iPad stands from $35

The third phase of the Twelve South early Black Friday sale arrives today, this time putting its stands in the spotlight. If you’re looking to prop up a MacBook, iPad, or any other gadget, there are quite a few different price cuts live now. Just about everything is down to the best price of the year, with a particular highlight being the Twelve South Curve MacBook Stand at $34.99. It typically sells for $60, and is now clocking in at 42% off. This is well below our previous $48 mention and marking the best price of the year. Head below for more.

Twelve South’s premium Curve stand elevates your new M2 MacBook or any other device 6 inches off the desk with a unique design that’s comprised of a single piece of aluminum. With an open base, it’ll not only improve the ergonomics of your setup by bringing your screen to eye level, but also helps increase air flow to keep your machine running cooler. Then the matte black finish rounds this out as a sleek upgrade to any desktop Apple setup.

Other stands on sale this week:

Twelve South Curve MacBook Stand features:

Curve is an elegant, flowing aluminum stand that complements the design of your MacBook or Laptop. With its beautiful matte black finish and improved ergonomic design, it is the ultimate partnership of style and functionality. Use your laptop on Curve to create a more comfortable desktop with your favorite external keyboard & mouse, or use the combo with an external monitor to create the perfect dual-screen setup. When it’s time to go mobile, unplug and roll out leaving a modern sculpture behind.

