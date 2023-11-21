Rare 2023 low hits the 100% genuine leather Mous MagSafe wallet at $30, more from $16

The official Mous Amazon storefront is now getting in on the early Black Friday offers with a deal on its MagSafe leather card holder wallet. This rarely discounted accessory is currently on sale directly from MOUS at $36, down from the regular $50. But you can score one on Amazon right now for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $50 for all of last year at Amazon, it has sold for closer to $45 this year and is now at the best price we can find and the second-lowest total ever. There are plenty of vegan leather options for $10 less or more, but this is one of the softest and most sumptuous “100%” real leather MagSafe wallets I have ever tested – it actually feels like it’s worth up to $50. It reliably connects to the back of iPhone 12, 13, 14, or 15 series devices via MagSafe (including MagSafe cases) while providing a slimline design with enough space for 2 or 3 cards. The lifetime warranty is a nice touch as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more.

More early Black Friday MagSafe wallet deals:

Outside of the Amazon offers, we are now tracking the best price ever on the new SANDMARC leather MagSafe wallet as part of the brand’s annual Black Friday sale. Joining the lowest prices ever on its iPhone 15 leather cases, its MagSafe wallet and more are also now seeing the deepest deals of the year. Check everything out right here.

If you’re not interested in a MagSafe wallet, bur rather a more traditional card holder or bifold made of luxurious genuine leather, the Harber London Black Friday sale is where you need to be.

Mous MagSafe Card holder Wallet features:

Use it with a MagSafe compatible cases or on the back of your naked iPhone, whichever suits you best. However, for total protection, we always recommend using either a Limitless 4.0, Limitless 5.0, Clarity 2.0 or Infinity case. Our Cell Phone Card Holder has an extremely secure connection because it’s developed with a powerful array of magnets and more than 100 minute silicone dots for total slip-resistance. For complete and unbeatable durability, Mous MagSafe compatible Wallet is made with 100% real leather – supple yet durable for an elegant, refined look that will last a lifetime. Crafted with two slots to store your most frequently used cards without card clash, and designed so your cards are easy to slide in and out.

