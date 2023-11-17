Rare Harber London Black Friday deals: Leather MacBook bags, iPhone sleeves, more up to 30% off

Well it’s Black Friday season, and that’s means it’s time for ultra-rare Harber London deals. The brand is the maker of fine leather goods, all handcrafted in Spain, and made to last a lifetime. From sumptuous leather MacBook backpacks – the City model is one of the most beautiful bags I have ever had the pleasuring of reviewing – to its gorgeous leather iPhone 15 sleeves we just went hands-on with and a range of equally as appealing wallet solutions, it’s one brand that should be on your radar if it isn’t already. While its gear is a pricey endeavor by all accounts, everything just got a whole lot more affordable with the buy two get 30% off your entire order using code VIPSALE23 at checkout. Head below for all of the details.

Harber London Black Friday sale

The Harber London Black Friday sale is in VIP mode from now through November 23. That means you’ll need to quickly sign up for its newsletter on the official site to access the deals (or you can just add whatever you want to your cart an apply code VIPSALE23). From November 24 through November 26, the same deal will be live without the need of a discount code. But after that on November 27, the discount won’t be quite as good, dropping down to a buy 2 get 20% off your entire order. In other words, get in there sometime before Cyber Monday for the best price.

It’s honestly hard to go wrong with the brand, everything I have tested out is simply fantastic. Pricey, but fantastic. Just about all of it is handmade in Spain from full grain leather with soft microfiber lining, high-quality zippers (where applicable), robust hardware, and a wonderfully minimalist touch of branding (for the most part). And it really only ever goes on sale a few times a year.

