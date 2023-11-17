SANDMARC Black Friday sale: Best prices of the year on leather iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, more

The SANDMARC Black Friday sale is now live and offering the best prices of the year on everything! Outside of our exclusive offers for 9to5 readers at 10% off, the SANDMARC Black Friday event is the only sale the brand offers all year – its gear literally never goes on sale outside of the now live Black Friday event. Using code BF2023, you can now score 20% off its gorgeous leather iPhone case – my personal pick for the best leather iPhone case anywhere – as well as the new leather MagSafe wallet and its absolutely beautiful titanium and steel Apple Watch straps – again my personal pick for the best metal Apple Watch bracelets out there. Needless to say, the SANDMARC Black Friday sale is now live and is delivering the best prices you’ll see until it goes live again in 2024. Head below for more details.

SANDMARC Black Friday sale – Leather iPhone cases

The SANDMARC Black Friday sale is offering 20% off what I consider to be the best leather iPhone case (available for 15 series devices and previous-generation models), as well as its rubber Pro models. Again, this is the best price we have tracked since iPhone 15 launched and the lowest totals on any of its cases since last year’s Black Friday event. They are fantastic options and you should grab one while the price is right if you’re intersted here.

Remember to use code BF2023 at checkout.

SANDMARC Leather iPhone 15 case $40 (Reg. $50) navy blue, brown, black, and sand

(Reg. $50) SANDMARC Pro iPhone 15 case $32 (Reg. $40) navy blue, brown, black, and sand

(Reg. $40)

SANDMARC Black Friday Apple Watch band deals:

As we mentioned above, SANDMARC makes some of the nicest metal and leather Apple Watch straps out there and everything is now on sale using the code above. You can get a complete breakdown of what to expect from our hands-on review right here.

The brand also creates some wonderful iPhoneography gear, like the new Creator Camera Grip and the iPhone Telephoto Lens we recently featured. So be sure to sure to scope out that gear while it’s on sale as well as the new leather MagSafe wallet the brand debuted shortly after the iPhone 15 models landed.

Browse the entire SANDMARC Black Friday sale right here and dive into more of the latest from the brand below:

