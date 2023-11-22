Anker’s PowerCore 24K power bank is even more of a 9to5-favorite at new $92 low (Reg. $150)

Anker’s PowerCore 24K Power Bank is still one of my favorite pieces of tech in my everyday carry, and now it’s at the best price ever. Amazon is carrying over the Black Friday savings with a new all-time low at $92 shipped. The power bank normally sells for $150, and is now $58 off. It’s an extra $8 under previous mentions and the first time it has ever dipped below $100. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for some additional info and then head below to see how it stacks up to some of Anker’s newer releases.

Anker’s portable battery quickly won over our hearts at 9to5Toys, as well as our readers too after launching last year. It arrives as the brand’s most capable solution yet with a 140W USB-C PD output, which lets it effortlessly refuel an M1 Pro MacBook, as well as iPhones, iPads, and more without breaking a sweat. There’s also a built-in display for monitoring charging stats in real time. Once again, be sure to get the full story in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

The PowerCore 24K Power Bank arrives as something of a blueprint for Anker’s all-new lineup of chargers that I got a hands-on look at earlier in the summer. Ditching the GaN moniker from the naming scheme but still delivering the Gallium nitride tech, the new Anker Prime lineup launched earlier this fall complete with some unique designs inspired by the power bank above. Alongside just coming in different form-factors, the three new additions to the lineup also pair with companion charging docks that make it a breeze to actually begin refueling.

Anker PowerCore 24K Power Bank features:

Equipped with the latest Power Delivery 3.1 and bi-directional technology to quickly recharge the portable charger or get a 140W ultra-powerful charge. Featuring a 24,000mAh battery capacity and 2× longer-lasting battery life, juice up an iPhone 13 almost 5 times or a 2021 iPad Pro 12.9″ 1.3 times. Easy-to-read digital display shows the output and input power and estimated time for the portable charger to fully recharge.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!