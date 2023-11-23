Motorola’s wireless MA1 Android Auto adapter has never sold for less at $65 (Reg. $90)

Amazon now offers the Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter for $64.99 shipped. It normally sells for $90, but is now marked down by $25 in order to mark a new all-time low. This is an extra $5 below previous mentions, too. Motorola’s MA1 adapter upgrades your car and its existing entertainment unit’s Android Auto support with wireless connectivity. So instead of having to physically plug your smartphone in each time you get in the car, this add-on will let you pair wirelessly for a more seamless experience. It plugs into your ride via USB-A, and we cover what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Today’s lead deal is easily one of the best options on the market for cutting the cord on your Android Auto experience, whether it’s on sale or not. But if you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, this alternative comes paired with some extra savings that makes it even more affordable. This wireless adapter doesn’t have the 9to5Google backing that the Motorola offering does, but will still untether your in-car experience. Best of all, it’s even more affordable with a $52 price tag.

While you’re upgrading your car, don’t forget that iOttie’s new Easy One Touch 6 mounts are currently on sale right now. Joining all of the other Black Friday price cuts from the company, you can slot in your Android smartphone for a better view during trips to the store. Plus, there are tons of other discounts on the brand’s car mounts, too – all starting from $19. iOttie also just launched some new Auto Sense 2 smartphone car mounts with a model designed for foldables for the first time.

Motorola MA1 Wireless Adapter features:

The power of your phone on your car screen. Android Auto is a simpler, safer way to use your phone in the car. The MA1 provides a wireless connection to Android Auto on your car display to make it even easier get all your favorite maps, media and messaging apps on your car display.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!