iOttie’s new Easy One Touch 6 car mounts start from $19 (Reg. $27), plus MagSafe mounts, more

Amazon is now offering the best deals of the year across an entire stable of iOttie car mounts. Made for every smartphone out there, in all kinds of different form-factors for your ride of choice, we’re tracking tons of different ways to outfit your car with one of its mounts. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. A favorite from the sale has one of the first discounts on the iOttie Easy One Touch 6 Dashboard Mount at $19.95. This is down from the usual $27 price tag and marking a new all-time low at $2 under our last mention. Head below for more.

The new Easy One Touch 6 collection just launched earlier in the summer and features a redesigned one-handed mounting system for keeping your iPhone or Android device in view while driving. This model has a suction cup base to stick to your dashboard with a telescoping arm for setting the perfect position. We explore what’s new this time around in our launch coverage, and then break down the extra styles below the fold.

Alongside the dashboard mount, some of the more specialized versions of iOttie’s Easy One Touch 6 series are getting in on the savings. Sporting the same mounting design as we noted above, these swap the suction cup form-factor for some different designs while all landing at new all-time lows thanks to the second-ever discounts. These are beating previous mentions by $3 or more.

There’s also a collection of other gear if you don’t need the latest from iOttie. Its Velox series is another highlight, with a few different MagSafe form-factors:

More on the iOttie Easy One Touch 6 car mounts:

The latest generation of our best-selling car mount, the Easy One Touch 6 Dash and Windshield phone mount combines versatility and convenience. This upgrade features an enhanced button and cradle for wider device and case compatibility. The telescopic arm extends from 5 up to 6.75 inches offering drivers a more customized viewing experience.

