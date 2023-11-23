Shark discounts vacuums and air purifiers up to 56% off in Black Friday deals starting at $50

As part of its Black Friday deals, Shark is taking up to 56% off its line of vacuums, air purifiers, and more. One of the most notable deals amongst the bunch is the AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum for $299.99 shipped. Down from its $600 price tag, this deal gives you $300 in savings, dropping the costs just $10 above the current going used rate and landing only $2 above the all-time lowest price we have tracked. You can learn more by heading below the fold, where we have also put together a rundown of our favorite discounts.

Utilizing 360-degree LiDAR mapping paired with Shark’s Matrix grid system, this device maps out and covers a grid pattern in your home as opposed to the standard S-patterned routes of typical models. It learns your space’s layout for optimized cleaning routines while also being able to avoid any common objects that may end up in its path. It will automatically empty itself in its charging station, which has enough capacity to hold up to 60 days of debris before you’ll need to empty it. You can also control all its functions through your smartphone via the app or go hands free with Alexa or Google Assistant instead.

Shark Black Friday Vacuum discounts:

Shark Black Friday Air Purifier discounts:

Samsung just recently added its vacuums – both manual and robotic – to its holiday deals at up to 50% off rates. And if you’re looking for cheaper vacuum options, check out Tineco’s Black Friday deals, which is taking up to 35% off a selection of vacuums and smart floor cleaners, starting at $168. You can also find cheaper robotic options by checking out the Black Friday deals going on for iRobot’s fleet of robotic vacuums and mops, now up to 42% off and starting from $159.

AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum features:

NO SPOTS MISSED: With Matrix Clean, the robotic vacuum cleans in a precision matrix grid taking multiple passes over dirt and debris for whole home, deep cleaning coverage.

IT EMPTIES ITSELF: The bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 60 days of dirt and debris. The bagless base does not require any additional purchase of disposal bags like traditional auto empty robots.

SELF-CLEANING BRUSHROLL: Digs deep into carpets and directly engages hardwood floors pulling up debris, hair, and dirt from all surfaces in your home – engineered to pick up more hair and is anti-hair wrap.

PERFECT FOR HOMES WITH PETS: With powerful vacuum suction, Shark’s self-cleaning brushroll, and self-empty system the robot captures pet hair, dirt, and debris with ease.

