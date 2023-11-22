Samsung’s manual and robotic vacuums join holiday deals up to 50% off starting at $199

Black Friday deals on Samsung products are still rolling in, and today, the brand’s line of vacuum cleaners – both manual and robotic – are joining in on the savings at up to 50% off, with free shipping across the board. Leading the charge is the company’s new Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $676.90 shipped, down from its regularly massive $1,299 price tag. You’ll be getting $622 in savings with this particular discount, dropping it among some of the lowest prices we have tracked over the year. There is also the more affordable predecessor among the lineup as well, which does not include the AI system, but still offers all the high-quality features you’d expect from the brand for $177 less.

The Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner comes with some of the standard features we’ve seen in our favorite brands like iRobot, Roborock, and Yeedi – for one, it has LiDAR sensors allowing it to create accurate room maps for better navigation and planning its cleaning routes. You can also set schedules, monitor locations, and adjust settings all within the SmartThings app, with compatibility for any of your home assistants so you can switch to hands-free control too. And of course, your purchase includes a dustbin station that it can self-empty into, saving you the hassle of keeping track of its own capacity. It has also been equipped with AI systems, which allows it to actually recognize and categorize objects it comes across and know how close to get or to avoid it entirely, as well as auto-adjusting its own settings based on how it identifies its surroundings. Its brushroll has been designed with fine, anti-static fibers alongside self-cleaning extractors to grind up hairs so they don’t tangle and impede its functions. Head below to learn more about it.

Other Samsung Black Friday vacuum discounts:

And if you’re looking for cheaper vacuum options, check out Tineco’s Black Friday deals, which is taking up to 35% off a selection of vacuums and smart floor cleaners, starting at $168. You can also find cheaper robotic options by checking out the Black Friday deals going on for iRobot’s fleet of robotic vacuums and mops, now up to 42% off and starting from $159.

Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner features:

OBJECT RECOGNITION: No pick-up needed before vacuuming as Jet Bot’s powerful 3D camera and LiDAR sensors identify objects, how close to get to some, or whether to avoid them

MONITOR YOUR HOME: Jet Bot AI+’s Front camera can share real time video by streaming to your mobile phone using the SmartThings app

CLEANER AIR: Advanced 5-layer HEPA filtration system traps up to 99.99% of dust –

AUTOMATIC EMPTYING WITH CLEANSTATION: A convenient, no-touch, hygienic way to empty your robot vacuum’s dustbin; Clean Station removes dust using Air Pulse technology

REAL TIME TRACKING: Check status in real-time using SmartThings App and see where it has cleaned, instruct it to pause or stop, and view its history

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!