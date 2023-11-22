Tineco takes up to 35% off cordless vacuums and smart floor cleaners starting at $168

Tineco’s Black Friday deals have arrived on Amazon, taking up to 35% off a selection of vacuums and floor cleaners – all of them having fallen to some of the lowest prices we have tracked, with free shipping across the board. One of the most notable deals here is the A11 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner that has fallen 35% to a new $179.55 all-time low, after clipping the additional on-page 5% off coupon. Its lightweight cordless design paired with a 450W motor makes it as conveniently easy to use as it is powerful. It comes equipped with a special zero-tangle brush that targets and traps hairs without wrapping them around the brush’s bar, making it an ideal addition to any home with pets running around. You’ll also be able to convert it to a smaller portable hand-vac as well, complete with a mini-power brush, 2-in-1 dusting brush, and a crevice tool. You’ll find a full rundown of the best deals in the bunch below the fold, but you can shop all of the savings right here, too.

Best Tineco Black Friday discounts:

If you’re tired of always having to manually vacuum, consider a robotic alternative by checking out the Black Friday deals going on for iRobot’s fleet of robotic vacuums and mops, now up to 42% off and starting from $159.

A11 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner features:

CORDLESS AND POWERFUL CLEANING: With a cordless design and 450W powerful rated motor, you could easily clean wherever the mess is. Suitable for everyday cleaning on both carpets and hard floors.

ZEROTANGLE TECH: The specially-designed brush effectively targets hair messes and traps hairs without wrapping, making the brush even easier to clean and perfect for pet owners. Vacuuming hair is now a breeze!

ONLY EXPELS CLEANER AIR TO YOUR HOME: 4-stage, fully sealed filtration system captures fine particles, including 99% of dust, and pollen down to 0.3-micron size.

PORTABLE HAND-VAC: Includes Mini-power brush, 2-in-1 dusting brush, and crevice tool, helping you to easily convert to a portable handheld vacuum for versatile cleaning everywhere.

THOUGHTFUL DESIGN – The vacuum is lightweight and compact so you can maneuver up and down stairs, under and behind furniture, with just one hand. Equipped with front LED light, can also be used in the dark.

