Save up to 42% on iRobot’s Roomba robotic vacuum fleet with early Black Friday deals from $159

Early Black Friday deals have arrived, taking up to 42% off on select iRobot vacuum and mop models, with Amazon offering the iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Self-Emptying 2-in-1 Robot-Vacuum with Optional Mopping for $499 shipped. Down from its $800 price tag, this robot has only seen two previous discounts this year, with today’s deal coming in as a 42% markdown off the going rate and returning it to the all-time lowest price we have tracked.

Equipped with an advanced four-stage cleaning system, which combines an edge-sweeping brush, dual multi-surface rubber brushes, power-lifting suction, and optional mopping capabilities utilized by simply adding on and filling up the combo bin, this robot vacuum and mop covers all your floors with specific attention. Thanks to its Precision Vision Navigation, it is able to steer clear of obstacles – especially pet waste – while its dirt-detecting technology activates cleaning functions upon sensing any messes. It can differentiate between hard floors and carpets so you won’t suffer mix-ups, creating smart maps as it goes, and you’ll have full control of its settings and routines via the app or your virtual assistant. You won’t have to worry about emptying it regularly either, with it self-emptying into the included dustbin that holds up to 60 days worth of debris. Head below to read more.

Other iRobot models receiving early Black Friday discounts:

iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ features:

THE SAME POWERFUL VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AS ROOMBA j7+ VACUUM, NOW WITH A MOP. Converting our most popular Roomba j7+ vacuum to a vacuum & mop solution with the simple switch of a bin. Spend less time worrying about your floor and more time in control of the clean you want. The innovative thinking you’ve come to expect from iRobot now gives you double the clean with one machine.​

FOCUSES ON THE DIRT. Proprietary Dirt Detect Technology allows the Roomba Combo j5+ robot to detect dirtier areas of your home and clean them more thoroughly when the Vacuum Bin is installed.

PET MESSES HAPPEN. P.O.O.P. (Pet Owner Official Promise)* means your Roomba Combo j5+ robot vacuum and mop will steer clear of your pet’s waste. If it doesn’t, we’ll replace your robot for free.​ *Additional terms and conditions apply – see iRobot website for full details.​

GOES WHERE YOU WANT, SKIPS WHERE YOU DON’T. Use the iRobot Home App to create No Mop Zones and when the mop bin is in use, the Roomba Combo j5+ will avoid mopping your carpets keeping them dry.​

NEAT ROWS FOR A MORE THOROUGH CLEAN. Advanced navigation and 2 cleaning passes allows Roomba Combo robot to navigate your home in neat, efficient rows for a wall-to wall clean without missing a spot. With overlapping passes, your robot purposefully & logically cleans in parallel lines across multiple floor types.​

