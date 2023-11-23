Thanksgiving Android game and app deals: Despotism 3k, Brotato, Getting Over It, more

Thanksgiving Day has arrived and with it we have a fresh batch of holiday price drops on Android games and apps. Just be sure to also scope out the deals we are tracking on Garmin’s latest smartwatches as well as Motorola’s wireless MA1 Android Auto adapter and an all-time low on the Google Pixel Watch. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Despotism 3k, Brotato, The Bug Butcher, realMyst, Three Kingdoms Last Warlord, Getting Over It, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Despotism 3k features:

Humanity is enslaved by an AI… which is awesome, because we’re on the right side of the conflict. Exploit puny humans to extract power and build your own empire! You’ll have to keep track of them to make sure they don’t succumb to exhaustion and hunger… although the weakest ones can always be thrown to the Bioreactor.
In other words, this is a indie resource management sim with rogue-lite elements, dramatic plot, and an abundance of pop culture references. Also, humor. Slaughter has never been so fun!

