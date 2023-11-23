New lows available on UGREEN’s Nexode 15W MagSafe charger, iPhone 15 power bank, more from $8

As part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is now marking down an assortment of UGREEN smartphone accessories. Amongst a series of chargers, power banks, and other gear for your iPhone, pricing now starts at $8 with free shipping across the board. A favorite has the new UGREEN Nexode 100W USB-C Charger with 15W MagSafe at $119.99 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Today’s offer lands from its usual $180 price tag, marking a new all-time low at $60 off in the process. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

UGREEN’s new Nexode 100W charger arrives with an unconventional 4-in-1 design. Normally that would mean having four ports to plug in gear. But with this new release, it actually means having dual USB-C ports, a USB-A slot, and a 15W MagSafe charger on top. All housed within a squared off cylindrical form-factor, the desktop build can top off your iPhone 14 or the upcoming 15 series at its full rate while still having enough juice for a MacBook and other accessories.

Another standout from the sale has UGREEN’s new MagSafe power bank on sale for $45.99. Sporting a 10,000mAh battery that comes complemented by a MagSafe coil, today’s offer is down from its usual $70 price tag in order to mark a new all-time low. It has a 20W USB-C port and a USB-A slot for powering up three total devices. We further explore what you get in the box from our launch coverage, too.

Other UGREEN Black Friday deals:

UGREEN Nexode MagSafe charger features:

This Nexode MagSafe Charger delivers the same charging power 15W as the original Apple MagSafe charger, perfect for your iPhone 12-14 series. Supports 100W max output at single port on USB-C1 C2 and can charge your MacBook Pro M2 from 0% to 51% in just 30 min. With 2 USB C Ports and 1 USB A port, equipped with Magsafe wireless charging that supports iPhone 12 to 14 series, allows you to charge up to 4 devices at the same time

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!