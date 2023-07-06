UGREEN’s new 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank can refuel three devices at once [Deal]

UGREEN today is launching the latest addition to its lineup of MagSafe accessories, with its most capable iPhone 14 power bank yet hitting shelves. Centered around a 10,000mAh battery, the new UGREEN MagSafe Power Bank goes one step further than other offerings with the ability to refuel three devices at once. It’s also debuting with a launch discount to ensure its price stands out, too.

UGREEN debuts new 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank

UGREEN is now out with its newest iPhone 14 charging accessory, centering the new power bank around the usual MagSafe charging tech. As one of its most capable releases yet, everything starts with a 10,000mAh battery that can refuel Apple’s latest smartphone over two times before needing to be recharged.

Much like every other option on the market, you’re looking at a 7.5W wireless output for iPhone 14 devices, with 12 and 13 series handsets also seeing the same support. That’s what even Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Back can deliver, so before you yell that it doesn’t support 15W charging speeds like an at-home MagSafe pad, know that UGREEN is keeping its latest release consistent with even Apple’s standards. Android devices on the other hand will be able to take full advantage of its up to 15W output.

While we’ve seen MagSafe power banks with those specs in the past, UGREEN is making sure its latest stands out from the competition with the ability to charge far more than just your iPhone. On top of the magnetic charging pad, there’s also a pair of other outputs for powering up a total of three devices at once. So while your iPhone docks on the magnetic pad, you’ll be able to plug a USB-A slot into the bottom to benefit from 22.5W speeds. On the side is a 20W USB-C charging port that on top of being used for refueling the internal battery, can also power up other gadgets.

All of that comes packed into a fairly typical design, that while a bit bulkier than other options out there, still should fit comfortably in your everyday carry. The new UGREEN 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank also has a built-in kickstand for propping up your device.

Launch discount lands on UGREEN’s latest

Now available for purchase, the new UGREEN 10,000mAh MagSafe power bank is now shipping from Amazon. It sells for a $69.99 MSRP, and is also debuting with a launch discount attached. Dropping that typical list price down to $55.99, the on-page coupon will take $14 off for a limited time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!