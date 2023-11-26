ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip spotlights cloud gaming from $499 (Reg. $599+)

Amazon is now offering the ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip for $589.99 shipped with 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. This is down from the usual $700 price tag and marking the second-best price at $120 off. It comes within $20 of the all-time low, and has only been beaten once before. If you can live with lower specs, the same model with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM sells for $499 at Best Buy right now. It’s down from $599 and marking a new all-time low as one of the first chances to save. Head below for more.

This Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip from ASUS arrives with a 15.6-inch HD display and comes backed by a 144Hz touchscreen. All powered by the Intel i5 processor, there’s also a 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM that enable Chrome OS to handle multitasking on top of its cloud gaming capabilities that you can read all about at 9to5Google. Three USB-C slots round out the package alongside HDMI, USB-A slots, and a microSD card reader.

Today’s discounted gaming model comes joined by Google’s new Chromebook Plus series, which helps simplify the Chrome OS lineup by mandating minimum specs that are twice as good as last year’s top-selling devices. The improved hardware means that there are some better features than your standard Chromebook, with a bigger focus on AI, added customization, and everything else you can read about in our deal coverage starting from $299.

ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip features:

ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip is engineered with a striking aesthetic and powerful components for non-stop cloud gaming — with an immersive 144 Hz Full HD display, accurate anti-ghosting keyboard and ultra-fast WiFi 6 technology. The all-new design features a distinctive look that’s both stylish and durable, with exclusive color-blocked WASD keycaps that bring flair to online play. Easy access to 1000+ games through cloud gaming platforms like NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna and Xbox Cloud Gaming. Get ready for next-level gaming adventures — with ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip.

