Govee RGBIC Smart Table Lamp with Alexa hits 2023 low at $45 shipped (Reg. $60)

As part of its Cyber Monday deals, and joining the rest of the brand’s holiday smart lighting deals, the official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its RGBIC Smart Table Lamp for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60, you’re looking at a straight 25% in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also the best price we have tracked all year at Amazon on this model. Designed to bring smart multi-color lighting to your nightstand, desktop, or otherwise, it features Alexa and smartphone control to create lighting schedules, change the colors, and adjust the patterns. The almost lava-lamp style action features dimming, music syncing action, and 43 Scene modes – “you can jazz up your romantic dinners or casual get-togethers. The scenes are dimmable on the Govee Home app and were designed to fit your home Christmas decorations.” Head below for more details and Govee Cyber Monday deals.

Be sure to check out Govee’s new smart Galaxy Light Projector and its recently-released smart Christmas lights before you dive into more of the holiday price drops on its smart lighting kits below:

Then swing by our smart home hub for even more deals including this offer on Wemo’s HomeKit Smart Plug with Thread at $20.

Govee RGBIC Smart Table Lamp features:

Creative DIY Mode: Intuitive DIY mode allows you to personalize light effects and save them for later. With Finger Sketch, you can draw color patterns on the App and apply them to your smart lamp, bringing a fantastic festive lighting.

Create Your Scene: LED aura lamp for bedroom with 43 Scene modes, you can jazz up your romantic dinners or casual get-togethers. The scenes are dimmable on the Govee Home app and were designed to fit your home Christmas decorations.

Hands-Free Control: The RGB lamp is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. Free up your hands and manage your bedside lamp with simple voice commands, making it a great Christmas gift. Add a colorful vibe to your home with Govee lights.

Sync Your Music: With a built-in mic, the bedroom lamp can sync to any music type. Choose from 4 music modes and watch in glee as your lights dance to the rhythm of your favorite songs, energizing your mood effortlessly. Suitable for room decor.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!