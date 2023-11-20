Govee’s new smart Galaxy Light Projector takes you to the stars – no spaceship required

Justin Kahn -
Govee star projector Galaxy Light Projector Pro

Govee has now unveiled its new star projector. The brand is well known around here for its smart lighting solutions, but it’s now flying folks to the stars with its brand new Galaxy Light Projector Pro. Looking to provide users “with an out-of-this-world cosmic projection” experience, the latest from the brand is bringing the ambiance home in a way unlike any of its other smart lighting solutions before it. Now available for purchase, head below for more details on the new Govee star projector. 

New Govee star projector – Galaxy Light Projector Pro

The Govee Galaxy Light Projector Pro brings the “breathtaking beauty of the cosmos” to your home with “no spacecraft required.” Your essentially looking at the brand’s smart projection system that leverages what it calls “cutting-edge technology and disc projection” to create otherworldly light shows on your walls and ceilings. 

With three groups of laser projections and two types of movement, users can utilize the dynamic laser star point effect for a more realistic universe projection. Additionally, the projector’s blue laser won’t harm eyes during use.

The new Galaxy Light Projector Pro makes use of 38 preset cosmic lighting effects and two dynamic laser motion forms by way of eight projection discs to deliver “an immersive, interstellar experience.” And it’s not just a visual one, it also carries built-in audio features that enable folks to synchronize the stars with white noise our your favorite tunes of choice. 

It, much like the rest of the brand’s lighting solutions features smart control via the Govee Home app to adjust settings and cosmic effects alongside the ability to “pair with your preferred voice assistant for hands-free voice control via Google Home and Alexa.”  

Using enhanced rolling projection, the star projector delivers a different image every second, allowing for a real planetarium experience at home. Twist the screw ring to adjust the focal length for clearer images.

The new Govee star projector, or Galaxy Light Projector Pro as out is officially known, is now available for purchase at $179.99 shipped

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more.

