Latest MagSafe PopSockets grips hit new lows for Cyber Monday at $22.50, more from $4.50

As part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is now offering 25% or more off a massive collection of PopSockets grips, cases, and wallets. One standout is the latest PopSockets MagSafe Grips starting from $22.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $30 and $35, depending on the design, you’re looking at a straight 25% off and the first notable deals across the board. The latest version of the brand’s MagSafe grips launched this past summer and are now landing at new Amazon all-time lows for Cyber Monday. Featuring everything from clear and matte color options right through to Marvel and Pokémon designs, these grips easily pull on and off to support MagSafe charging and accessories while still providing the back-mounted handle beloved by many. Check out the details in our launch coverage and head below for more Cyber Monday PopSockets deals.

PopSockets Cyber Monday deals:

PopSockets MagSafe Grip features:

Make it MagSafe: Built-in magnets securely attach to iPhone 12+ Magsafe cases and easily snaps on or off for wireless charging

One Grip Fits All: Upgrade your Android, Samsung, Google Pixel, Kindle, or legacy iPhone device using the included Magnetic Adapter Ring. Adapter Ring works on most cell phone cases. Not compatible with silicone, textured or anti-fingerprint coated cases.

Wirelessly charge your phone by simply sliding off the magnetic round PopSocket and setting on a wireless charging pad (Adapter Ring not compatible for wireless charging capability)

