PopSockets launches new slim round MagSafe grips for iPhone and Android users

Following the launch of the premium 3D Star Wars models, the new PopSockets MagSafe grips have now arrived. Folks have sworn by these add-on smartphone grips for years and PopSockets has now launched a new lineup with a more slim and compact form-factor ready for both MagSafe-equipped iPhones and Android handsets. Complete with an entire range of different designs to choose from, including Marvel- and Pokémon-themed variants, the new PopSockets Round MagSafe Grips are now available for purchase starting from $30, and you can get a closer look down below.

New round PopSockets MagSafe grips

The new PopSockets MagSafe attachments on here to provide much of the same as past models – a small pop-out nub that attaches to the backside of your device to add some extra grip. I know some folks, and I’m sure you do too, that absolutely must have something like this hanging off the back of their handset and PopSockets makes some of the better options out there. They have, for some, become an integral part of a smartphone experience that just isn’t the same without one.

This time around, PopSockets has employed a much smaller and more compact form-factor. Previous iterations of its MagSafe grips feature a more pill-shaped base that magnetically attaches to the back of your device. But, as the name suggests, the new model come with a slimmer rounded form-factor that leaves more of your beautiful case on display without, according to the brand, sacrificing on magnetic strength.

The new round PopSockets MagSafe grips come in a range of colorways and designs including your standard translucent colorways, Marvel variants, more premium enameled options, and these Pokémon models:

The new lineup is now available for purchase on the brand’s Amazon storefront starting at $30 shipped (scroll down this page to see the new offerings). All of them will snap directly to iPhone 12, 13, 14, and the upcoming 15 series devices while also shipping with a magnetic adapter ring for Android handsets.

