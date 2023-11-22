MUJJO’s leather iPhone cases and MagSafe wallets hit new lows in official Black Friday sale from $25

Justin Kahn -
Smartphone AccessoriesBlack Friday 2023MUJJO
Now live! From $25
MUJJO leather MagSafe wallets

The official sitewide MUJJO Black Friday sale is now live, offering the lowest prices yet on some of the best leather iPhone 15 cases for the holidays. The brand launched its new collection of cases shortly after the iPhone 15 made its initial debut and we are now tracking solid price drops on it and the rest of the MUJJO accessories, including its new MagSafe wallets. An easy pick for our roundup of the best iPhone 15 cases, MUJJO introduced some new colorways for its latest collection of leather cases this year alongside the debut of its latest leather Shield model for some extra protection, and everything is now on sale. Head below for the details on this year’s MUJJO Black Friday sale. 

MUJJO Black Friday sale – leather iPhone 15 cases and more

The official MUJJO Black Friday sale is now in full swing with solid price drops across is entire site – 20% off everything to be exact. This sale delivers the first sizable price drops and subsequent all-time lows on its iPhone 15 cases (as well as deals on previous-generation models). 

MUJJO Full Leather and Leather Wallet iPhone 15 Case $35 (Reg. up to $59)

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Max

  • Wrapped leather or machined-metal rear camera bump protects lenses
  • 1mm raised leather bezel protects screen from abrasive surfaces
    Protection in a slim profile that follows the contours of your phone. 
  • Vegetable-tanned leather ages beautifully
  • Luxurious Japanese microfibre lining provides a satin-like finish 
  • DriTan water-free leather tanning
  • New burgundy colorway

All-new MUJJO Shield Case $47 (Reg. $59)

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Max

  • ImpactCore tchnology provides unrivaled shock absorption
  • Drop protection rated to 5 metres/15 feet
    Rear camera bump protects lenses. 
  • Vegetable-tanned leather ages beautifully
  • Luxurious Japanese microfibre lining provides a satin-like finish 
  • DriTan water-free leather tanning

MUJJO full leather MagSafe Wallet $25 (Reg. $44)

  • Easy-access three-card wallet.
  • Compatible with iPhones that have MagSafe (12,13,14) as well as MagSafe compatible cases.
  • Vegetable-tanned Ecco leather ages beautifully, rated Gold for environmental standards.
  • Lined with luxurious Japanese microfibre with a satin-like finish.
  • Easy to attach, with silicone stripes for slip resistance.

Browse through the rest of the MUJJO Black Friday sale right here and then dive into our hands-on review of the MUJJO iPhone 15 leather cases for more details. 

More of our favorite Apple gear accessory Black Friday deals that are now live:

MUJJO Full Leather iPhone 15 case features:

  • Vegetable-tanned Ecco leather ages beautifully, rated Gold for environmental standards.
  • MagSafe for quick and easy wireless charging, compatible with MagSafe accessories.
  • Machined metal buttons for extra clickiness and responsiveness.
  • 1mm raised leather bezel protects screen from abrasive surfaces.
  • Neatly covers the base, without obstructing speakers or charging port.
  • Raised rear-camera bump protects the lenses.
  • Lined with luxurious Japanese microfibre with a satin-like finish.
  • Over time, the leather acquires a patina unique to your use.
  • Super-slim profile: fully wrapped with premium-quality leather.
  • Fits 6.1-inch iPhone 15, 14 and 13

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Black Friday 2023

MUJJO

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Best LEGO Black Friday deals now live: Marvel Daily Bug...
TCL’s 120Hz 98-inch S5 4K Smart Google TV hits ne...
GoPro all-time lows now live: HERO 11 down to $300 (Reg...
Govee Thanksgiving sale up to 44% off: Matter strip lig...
Anker’s PowerCore 24K power bank is even more of a 9t...
Meta Quest 2 VR headset falls to $249 with a bonus $50 ...
Now’s the time to try Apple’s FineWoven MagSafe...
Google Pixel 7a is now even more affordable with Black ...
Load more...
Show More Comments