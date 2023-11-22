MUJJO’s leather iPhone cases and MagSafe wallets hit new lows in official Black Friday sale from $25

The official sitewide MUJJO Black Friday sale is now live, offering the lowest prices yet on some of the best leather iPhone 15 cases for the holidays. The brand launched its new collection of cases shortly after the iPhone 15 made its initial debut and we are now tracking solid price drops on it and the rest of the MUJJO accessories, including its new MagSafe wallets. An easy pick for our roundup of the best iPhone 15 cases, MUJJO introduced some new colorways for its latest collection of leather cases this year alongside the debut of its latest leather Shield model for some extra protection, and everything is now on sale. Head below for the details on this year’s MUJJO Black Friday sale.

MUJJO Black Friday sale – leather iPhone 15 cases and more

The official MUJJO Black Friday sale is now in full swing with solid price drops across is entire site – 20% off everything to be exact. This sale delivers the first sizable price drops and subsequent all-time lows on its iPhone 15 cases (as well as deals on previous-generation models).

MUJJO Full Leather and Leather Wallet iPhone 15 Case $35 (Reg. up to $59)

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Max

Wrapped leather or machined-metal rear camera bump protects lenses

1mm raised leather bezel protects screen from abrasive surfaces

Protection in a slim profile that follows the contours of your phone.

Protection in a slim profile that follows the contours of your phone. Vegetable-tanned leather ages beautifully

Luxurious Japanese microfibre lining provides a satin-like finish

DriTan water-free leather tanning

New burgundy colorway

All-new MUJJO Shield Case $47 (Reg. $59)

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Max

ImpactCore tchnology provides unrivaled shock absorption

Drop protection rated to 5 metres/15 feet

Rear camera bump protects lenses.

Rear camera bump protects lenses. Vegetable-tanned leather ages beautifully

Luxurious Japanese microfibre lining provides a satin-like finish

DriTan water-free leather tanning

MUJJO full leather MagSafe Wallet $25 (Reg. $44)

Easy-access three-card wallet.

Compatible with iPhones that have MagSafe (12,13,14) as well as MagSafe compatible cases.

Vegetable-tanned Ecco leather ages beautifully, rated Gold for environmental standards.

Lined with luxurious Japanese microfibre with a satin-like finish.

Easy to attach, with silicone stripes for slip resistance.

Browse through the rest of the MUJJO Black Friday sale right here and then dive into our hands-on review of the MUJJO iPhone 15 leather cases for more details.

More of our favorite Apple gear accessory Black Friday deals that are now live:

MUJJO Full Leather iPhone 15 case features:

Vegetable-tanned Ecco leather ages beautifully, rated Gold for environmental standards.

MagSafe for quick and easy wireless charging, compatible with MagSafe accessories.

Machined metal buttons for extra clickiness and responsiveness.

1mm raised leather bezel protects screen from abrasive surfaces.

Neatly covers the base, without obstructing speakers or charging port.

Raised rear-camera bump protects the lenses.

Lined with luxurious Japanese microfibre with a satin-like finish.

Over time, the leather acquires a patina unique to your use.

Super-slim profile: fully wrapped with premium-quality leather.

Fits 6.1-inch iPhone 15, 14 and 13

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!