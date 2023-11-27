HyperX’s flagship ProCast XLR Mic undercuts Black Friday deal at $145 low ($105 off), more from $35

Joining a host of hangover Black Friday mic deals, we are now tracking Amazon’s best price yet on the HyperX ProCast XLR Microphone at $144.99 shipped. Regularly $250, this is $105 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This one fell to $150 in the Black Friday sale and has now dropped another $5 to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. You’re looking at the brand’s flagship XLR microphone, complete with a gold-sputtered large condenser diaphragm and a cardioid polar pattern ideal “for streaming, podcasts, or other single-source audio recording.”Joining a built-in anti-vibration shock mount to reduce unwanted noise in your recordings, it also features an 80Hz filter to help the cause alongside a detachable HyperX Shield metal pop filter. Take a deeper dive right here and then head below for more Cyber Monday microphone deals.

ProCast’s design enables better high-frequency details compared to electret and dynamic mics and improved low-frequency performance. The ProCast requires 48V of phantom power, so connect it via XLR cable to professional interfaces or preamps to start your recording. Simply snap the HyperX Shield to the ProCast’s included anti-shock mount to filter out those plosive puffs of air that result from p sounds. The sleek, unique HyperX design blends form and function, making the ProCast as elegant as it is practical.

