Today’s best game deals: Lies of P Amazon all-time low, Kirby, Zelda Link’s Awakening, more

Joining a host of hangover Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals below, Amazon is also offering Lies of P on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this one launched this past spring and is now sitting at the Amazon all-time low. Lies of P was a highly-anticipated release for fans of the Soulsborne genre this year. Coming from a relatively unknown developer, its FromSoftware-inspired gameplay launched to warm reception, with a unique take on the Pinocchio story. Using a combination of Fable Arts and interchangeable Legion Arm weapons, players explore a Belle Époque era city, rife with evil puppets to fell, while uncovering the story of Geppetto – “you are awakened by a mysterious voice that guides you through the plagued city of Krat – a once lively place that has been poisoned by madness and bloodlust.” Head below for more.
Nintendo Switch hangover Cyber Monday game deals
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $39 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Cowabunga Collection $19 (Reg. $30)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $39 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $60 (Reg. $70)
- Octopath Traveler II $39 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Frontiers $24 (Reg. $60)
- Tunic $21 (Reg. $30)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $30 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword $30 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- And even more…
Nintendo Super Mario Party Joy-Con holiday bundle set
PlayStation/Xbox hangover Cyber Monday game deals
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $35 (Reg. $70)
- Final Fantasy XVI $35 (Reg. $70)
- Lies of P $50 (Reg. $60)
- MADDEN NFL 24 $35 (Reg. $70)
- Demon’s Souls $42 (Reg. $70)
- Horizon Forbidden West from $30 (Reg. $60+)
- God of War Ragnarök from $35 (Reg. $70)
- Wild Hearts $20 (Reg. $40+)
- And even more…
PlayStation digital Black Friday sale: Over 1,100 titles up to 70% off
Xbox digital Black Friday game sale now live: Over 930 titles up to 50% off
Xbox Series X|S Black Friday console deals now live!
NEW PULSE Elite Wireless Headset pre-order now live
NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500
NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500
