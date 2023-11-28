Today’s best game deals: Lies of P Amazon all-time low, Kirby, Zelda Link’s Awakening, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Games
Reg. $60 $50
ID@Xbox Demo Fest

Joining a host of hangover Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals below, Amazon is also offering Lies of P on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this one launched this past spring and is now sitting at the Amazon all-time low. Lies of P was a highly-anticipated release for fans of the Soulsborne genre this year. Coming from a relatively unknown developer, its FromSoftware-inspired gameplay launched to warm reception, with a unique take on the Pinocchio story. Using a combination of Fable Arts and interchangeable Legion Arm weapons, players explore a Belle Époque era city, rife with evil puppets to fell, while uncovering the story of Geppetto – “you are awakened by a mysterious voice that guides you through the plagued city of Krat – a once lively place that has been poisoned by madness and bloodlust.” Head below for more. 

Nintendo Switch hangover Cyber Monday game deals

Nintendo Super Mario Party Joy-Con holiday bundle set

PlayStation/Xbox hangover Cyber Monday game deals

PlayStation digital Black Friday sale: Over 1,100 titles up to 70% off

Xbox digital Black Friday game sale now live: Over 930 titles up to 50% off

Xbox Series X|S Black Friday console deals now live!

NEW PULSE Elite Wireless Headset pre-order now live

NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500

NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

EGO’s Power+ 21-inch electric mower includes a 7....
Instant’s Solo Coffee Maker handles K-Cups and g...
Scoop up some Pelican Protector AirTag Holders at just ...
Save hundreds on Breville’s Bluicer blender and j...
Splendid offers a rare 50% off loungewear and 40% off s...
Save up to $695 on Super73’s signature R/X e-moto...
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700/UC headphones up t...
Logitech’s MX Mechanical Keyboard upgrades your M...
Load more...
Show More Comments