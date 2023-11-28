Today’s best game deals: Lies of P Amazon all-time low, Kirby, Zelda Link’s Awakening, more

Joining a host of hangover Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals below, Amazon is also offering Lies of P on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this one launched this past spring and is now sitting at the Amazon all-time low. Lies of P was a highly-anticipated release for fans of the Soulsborne genre this year. Coming from a relatively unknown developer, its FromSoftware-inspired gameplay launched to warm reception, with a unique take on the Pinocchio story. Using a combination of Fable Arts and interchangeable Legion Arm weapons, players explore a Belle Époque era city, rife with evil puppets to fell, while uncovering the story of Geppetto – “you are awakened by a mysterious voice that guides you through the plagued city of Krat – a once lively place that has been poisoned by madness and bloodlust.” Head below for more.

