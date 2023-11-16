Xbox digital Black Friday game sale now live ahead of schedule! Over 930 titles up to 50% off

Justin Kahn -
65% off Now live!
The Xbox Black Friday game sale

The Xbox Black Friday game sale is now live! Well despite Microsoft saying this year’s game deals wouldn’t go live until tomorrow, the official Black Friday digital Xbox game sale is now going live. We are now tracking nearly 950 digital price drops on the official Xbox digital storefront from Madden NFL 24 and Mortal Kombat 1 to the new Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Starfield, Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Lords of the Fallen, and a whole lot more. This does appear to be the official Xbox Black Friday digital game sale, so have at it! And head below for more details. 

Xbox Black Friday game sale now live!

The Xbox Black Friday digital game sale is now live and waiting for you on the official online storefront. There are over 930 titles up for grabs with up to 50% in savings – and we are expecting even more titles to populate the list through the rest of today and into tomorrow (when it was supposed to start in the first place). While we might very well see physical copies of some of these games for less (or already are in our game roundup), you won’t have to wait for shipping and can download these Xbox Black Friday digital game deals starting right now. 

List of highlights updating…

Be sure to scope out the rest of the upcoming Xbox Black Friday deals, including consoles, controllers, and more right here. Our Best of Black Friday games feature piece is a great way to prepare for upcoming deals as well. 

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

