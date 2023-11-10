Nintendo unveils new Super Mario Party Joy-Con holiday bundle set for release later this week

Update: The Black Friday Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con Bundle is now live at Amazon for $99.99 shipped.

Update: Alongside the new Super Mario Party bundle below, Nintendo has now also unveiled a new upcoming Super Mash Bros. console package. The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle will be arriving on November 19, 2023. It includes the Nintendo Switch — OLED Model, a digital version of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership at $349.99.

This bundle has everything you need to have a smashing good time on Nintendo Switch, including a Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system and two Joy-Con controllers featuring a design inspired by the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game. Plus, enjoy an added $67.98 value with a download code for the full Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game and a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership.

Nintendo has now unveiled a new Super Mario Party Joy-Con bundle. After getting an early look at this year’s Nintendo holiday Switch console bundle in the form of the usual Mario Kart 8 Deluxe package, Nintendo has taken to its official X (Twitter) page to unveil the next special piece of kit landing this holiday season. The new Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con bundle is scheduled to be available later this week and you can scope out more details below.

Super Mario Party Joy-Con bundle

While the new Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con bundle certainly isn’t as exciting as something like the Mario Red Edition Switch OLED console (still available for purchase right here) or the The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch console, it is indeed an official part of this year’s Nintendo holiday offerings.

There’s nothing overly special to go over here – it’s really all in the name – as it consists of a digital copy of Super Mario Party for Switch as well as the vibrant Red and Blue Joy-Con design.

The new Super Mario Party Joy-Con bundle is scheduled to go up later this week on Friday November 10, 2023. Stay locked to 9to5Toys for updates on live listings.

In the meantime, scope out more from the Mushroom Kingdom below:

