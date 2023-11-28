Govee’s new Glide Hexagon Ultra smart light panels on sale for only third time at $280

Govee just launched its new and high-end Glide Hexagon Ultra light panels back in September, and now one of the first chances to save is going live. Right now via Amazon, you can drop 10 of the modular panels down to $279.99 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. This is $70 off the usual $350 price tag and marking a return to the all-time low for only the third time. In much the same vein, it’s only the third chance to save so far, period. We break down what’s new this time around in our launch coverage.

Govee’s latest light panels follow much of the same formula as we’ve seen before, sporting a modular design that means you can arrange the 10 included panels in anyway you’d like. What makes these so Ultra is that there’s even more lighting tech packed into each module. You’ll be able to customize three different lighting modes to go alongside the color illumination you’d expect.

The panels themselves can be lit up with a similar 3D design to the Pro panels from before. Govee also includes a lines mode that only illuminates the perimeter of each panel. Then you’ll find a mode that combines the two into an even more flashy setup.

This morning also notably saw the first Amazon discounts go live on the new Philips Hue Festavia smart Christmas lights. These just launched earlier in the fall, too, and deliver a different take on adding some color lighting to your space. There are two different sizes on sale, both of which start at $187.

More on the Glide Hexagon Ultra light panels:

H606A, an upgrade from H6061, is changing the lighting game by taking your Christmas gaming decor to the next level. These Christmas LED lights combine dynamic flowing effects and eye-popping 3D for an unforgettable lighting experience. The govee Christmas panels lights are equipped with 129 LED beads. The flagship product, with triple the light beads as previous versions, provides gamers with vibrant lighting effects, creating an unparalleled gaming experience.

