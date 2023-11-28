Govee’s new Glide Hexagon Ultra smart light panels on sale for only third time at $280

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmart HomeGovee
Reg. $350 $280
Govee Glide Hexagon Ultra lights

Govee just launched its new and high-end Glide Hexagon Ultra light panels back in September, and now one of the first chances to save is going live. Right now via Amazon, you can drop 10 of the modular panels down to $279.99 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. This is $70 off the usual $350 price tag and marking a return to the all-time low for only the third time. In much the same vein, it’s only the third chance to save so far, period. We break down what’s new this time around in our launch coverage.

Govee’s latest light panels follow much of the same formula as we’ve seen before, sporting a modular design that means you can arrange the 10 included panels in anyway you’d like. What makes these so Ultra is that there’s even more lighting tech packed into each module. You’ll be able to customize three different lighting modes to go alongside the color illumination you’d expect.

The panels themselves can be lit up with a similar 3D design to the Pro panels from before. Govee also includes a lines mode that only illuminates the perimeter of each panel. Then you’ll find a mode that combines the two into an even more flashy setup.

This morning also notably saw the first Amazon discounts go live on the new Philips Hue Festavia smart Christmas lights. These just launched earlier in the fall, too, and deliver a different take on adding some color lighting to your space. There are two different sizes on sale, both of which start at $187.

More on the Glide Hexagon Ultra light panels:

H606A, an upgrade from H6061, is changing the lighting game by taking your Christmas gaming decor to the next level. These Christmas LED lights combine dynamic flowing effects and eye-popping 3D for an unforgettable lighting experience. The govee Christmas panels lights are equipped with 129 LED beads. The flagship product, with triple the light beads as previous versions, provides gamers with vibrant lighting effects, creating an unparalleled gaming experience.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Govee

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Instant’s Solo Coffee Maker handles K-Cups and g...
Scoop up some Pelican Protector AirTag Holders at just ...
Save hundreds on Breville’s Bluicer blender and j...
Splendid offers a rare 50% off loungewear and 40% off s...
Save up to $695 on Super73’s signature R/X e-moto...
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700/UC headphones up t...
Logitech’s MX Mechanical Keyboard upgrades your M...
Elevation Lab intros new waterproof magnetic mounts –...
Load more...
Show More Comments