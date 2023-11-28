Seagate’s Expansion desktop drive delivers 16TB of backup space for $230 ($14.50/TB)

Seagate 10TB Expansion Desktop USB 3.0 External Hard Drive

Amazon is now offering a solid price on 16TB of Seagate Expansion desktop hard drive storage space at $229.99 shipped. Currently selling for over $300 at Newegg and usually closer to $280 at Amazon, this model is now at the lowest price we can find to deliver some affordable backup redundancy to your setup. Coming in at just under $14.50 per TB here, this is a notable and economical way to add to your storage capabilities on top of cloud and internal options. While it might not be nearly as fast as something in the portable SSD category, you’d be lucky to find even 2TB of SSD storage at a price like this – hangover Black Friday offers have 2TB options in the $200 range at moment though. Head below for more details. 

If you are after some faster portable SSD storage instead, you’ll find a host of notable hangover Cyber Monday deals from Samsung and Crucial waiting down below:

Seagate Expansion desktop hard drive features:

  • Easy-to-use desktop hard drive—simply plug in the power adapter and USB cable
  • Fast file transfers with USB 3.0
  • Drag-and-drop file saving right out of the box
  • Automatic recognition of Windows and Mac computers for simple setup (Reformatting required for use with Time Machine)
  • Enjoy peace of mind with the included limited warranty and Rescue Data Recovery Services

