Anker’s Nano USB-C Power Bank drops to $21 in five colors (Reg. $30), Lightning model at $21

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its new Nano USB-C Power Bank for $20.99 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is down from the usual $30 price tag and matching the all-time low. It’s the first time we’ve seen this price go live across all five colors, too. Earlier in the fall I took a hands-on look at the new release, deeming it “my favorite portable iPhone 15 charger.” We explore that a bit more below the fold.

This is one of Anker’s newest power banks, which takes a more streamlined approach by connecting right to your device. The compact design is just a little bigger than a lighter, and has a built-in USB-C connector that can fold out to plug into your iPhone 15. It has a 5,000mAh battery and refuels via USB-C, ensuring you have some extra juice with you in your everyday carry. I particularly love that you can also just plug the main USB-C connector right into a power source to recharge, too. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at what to expect.

If you’re still rocking one of Apple’s older handsets, like the iPhone 14, then there’s also a Lightning model that’s available and even on sale. It sells for the same $20.99 price tag after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. This is 30% off the usual price tag and matching the all-time low across the different styles. It’s the same build, just with a Lightning connector instead of USB-C.

Anker Nano USB-C Power Bank features:

Experience high-speed charging with dual USB-C ports and advanced PowerIQ 3.0 technology, delivering an impressive 22.5W output. Say goodbye to cable tangles and protect your USB-C connector with a convenient foldable design for hassle-free charging. Enjoy the perfect blend of style and functionality, meticulously crafted to effortlessly fit into your pocket or purse.

