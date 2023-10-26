Tested: Anker’s new Nano Power Bank with USB-C is my favorite portable iPhone 15 charger

I have a new favorite iPhone 15 charger – at least when it comes to a portable solution. Anker’s new Nano Power Bank is as compact as they come, and now is even more versatile with the adoption of USB-C.

Anker recently updated a suite of its latest chargers for iPhone 15 by swapping in a USB-C port. A personal favorite has been the Nano Power Bank, which is now getting some love for Apple’s latest while keeping the same compact design as before. The 5,000mAh internal battery now pairs with a fold out USB-C plug.

The handheld design has enough juice to top off your iPhone 15 series handset once or twice. There’s only a single port on it otherwise, with a USB-C port on the side used exclusively for refueling the internal battery. So with its emphasis on refueling the latest iPhones and those smartphones alone, we’re seeing how it stacks up at the $30 or less price point.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Earlier this fall, I wrote home about how much I loved Anker’s new Lightning power bank. It was compact and oh so convenient, fitting perfectly in even my smallest clutches and bags. So when September rolled around and I upgraded from the iPhone 14 Pro to its new 15 series counterpart, I lamented at giving up my beloved new gadget.

But the sadness was short-lived, as Anker had my back with an expedited reveal of a new and improved USB-C version. The new Anker Nano Power Bank has been tagging along in my everyday carry for the past month now, and I am even more in love with it than the original.

As far as the form-factor goes, pretty much nothing has changed. And I couldn’t be happier about that. The same, ultra-compact design remains, keeping the portable battery as suitable for everyday use as before. It’s still barely bigger than a lighter, while packing in 5,000mAh of juice.

What has changed is how it can recharge your gear. The old version was centered around a Lightning port, fittingly for all of the iPhones released before September. But now that Apple has started a new love affair with USB-C, Anker is following suit by adopting the universal port into the compact power bank. It means that the accessory is even more versatile than before.

There’s also another perk of switching to USB-C, too. On top of just being able to charge pretty much any modern device, it also means that you can use the plug for connecting into a wall charger. Before, you had to use the USB-C port on the side of the Anker Nano Power Bank in order to top off its internal battery. Now, you can just plug the whole unit right into a charge – completely skipping the need for a secondary cable.

It’s not like I ever have an issue when it comes to having a free USB-C cable around, but it means that I don’t have to carry an extra accessory with me just for the off chance I do need to refuel it. After all, the whole point of having something this compact in the first place is that it doesn’t add bulk to my bag.

So after a month with the new USB-C version of the Anker Nano Power Bank, all my original praise from the Lightning model still rings true. And if anything, I am more than will to double down on my sentiment from back in August – Anker has managed to make an even more useful accessory that’s perfect for not just iPhone 15 owners, but anyone who needs to charge up USB-C gadgets away from home. It has come in handy with my Nintendo Switch, AirPods Pro 2, and even topping off friends’ Android devices.

That all earns the Anker Nano Power Bank its $30 price tag for me. Easily one of my favorite gadgets of the use, and certainly one of the most versatile you could have.

