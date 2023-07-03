Anker’s new Nano Power Bank plugs right into your iPhone 14 with built-in Lightning connector

Anker today is launching its latest iPhone 14 accessory. Pairing a MFi Lightning connector with a 5,000mAh battery, the new Anker Nano Power Bank is the perfect solution for making sure you always have an easy way to juice up your handset – especially for compact everyday carry setups.

Anker’s compact Nano Power Bank launches with Lightning connector

Anker as of late has been placing most of its eggs in the MagSafe basket, at least when it comes to power banks meant for your everyday carry. Today, the brand is mixing things up by launching a completely different take on an iPhone accessory with the launch of the new Anker Nano Power Bank.

The compact design houses a 5,000mAh battery that’s practically standard these days into a smaller design than your average MagSafe counterpart. Just a little larger than a lighter, the power bank borrows much of its external design from Anker’s GaNPrime lineup with a black plastic casing.

Where the Anker Nano Power Bank really shines isn’t in its battery capacity or how small it is, but in how convenient it is to power up your iPhone 14. The small battery has a fold-out Lighting plug that means it can plug right into the bottom of your handset. It can dish out 12W of power from the single connector, all without having to carry around another cable or accessory to start charging your iPhone. There’s also a USB-C port on the side that can be used to refuel the whole package.

Now available for purchase, the Anker Nano Lightning Power Bank arrives via the company’s official Amazon storefront. It retails for $31.99, and debuts with a launch discount attached, albiet a small one. The on-page coupon will drop the price down to $30.39 for a limited time.

9to5Toys’ Take

I love the new Anker Nano Power Bank, there’s really just one problem. Apple is slated to switch to USB-C for future iPhone releases come the fall, meaning that Anker’s latest isn’t going to get the long lifespan it deserves. The brand could easier release a USB-C model here that would not only cover Apple’s transition to the new connection standard, but also get Android users in on the action.

Otherwise, I am really happy to see Anker finally adopt this ultra-portable form factor. It’s hardly a new design, but most of the brands that have been releasing these over the years haven’t been the most well-known or trustworthy offerings out there. I can easily see this being a go-to in my own personal everyday carry, especially for keeping in some of my smaller purses. Or even just throwing in a backpack to ensure you always have some extra juice.

