Garmin’s new vívoactive 5 offers 11-day battery life with an OLED screen at $250 low

Amazon is now offering the Garmin vívoactive 5 Smartwatch for $249.99 shipped. Now available in a pair of finishes that both drop down from the usual $300 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings. It’s a match of the all-time low for only the second time and marks a rare chance to save. The vívoactive 5 is one of the newest additions to the Garmin fitness family and arrives with a suite of features that make it a more compelling workout companion for those who want something more dedicated than an Apple Watch. Head below for more.

Garmin’s new vívoactive 5 just launched back in October and arrives with a refreshed design from previous editions that’s far more streamlined. There’s still plenty of the company’s signature features, like a hybrid design that enables up to 11 days of battery life from its AMOLED display. There’s a new Body Battery energy monitor that takes sleep, naps, stress, and other health metrics into account, as well as personalized fitness coaching and workout tracking for over 30 kinds of exercise.

The vívoactive 5 is a very solid option for anyone who cares more about putting a fitness tracker on their wrist than a full-blown smartwatch. But if you’re keen on enjoying the fullest experience outside of just keeping tabs on your health and a few notifications from your smartphone, you can still score holiday pricing on Apple Watch Series 9. You’ll be able to score both sizes of the new wearables starting at $330 – some of the best discounts yet.

Garmin vívoactive 5 Smartwatch features:

Designed with a bright, colorful AMOLED display, get a more complete picture of your health, thanks to battery life of up to 11 days in smartwatch mode. Body Battery energy monitoring helps you understand when you’re charged up or need to rest, with even more personalized insights based on sleep, naps, stress levels, workouts and more.

