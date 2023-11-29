You can still score holiday pricing on Apple Watch Series 9 from $330 (Reg. $399+)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonApple
Reg. $429 $330

The Black Friday price is now live ahead of the big day on the new Apple Watch Series 9. Now marked down courtesy of Amazon, Apple’s latest wearable is now dropping down to $359.99 shipped for the GPS 45mm style. It normally sells for $429, and is now seeing a $69 discount to its second-best price yet. This is not only one of the first chances to save too, but also an extra $25 under the readily-available Black Friday discount. The 41mm GPS is also on sale for $329.99, down from its usual $399 going rate. You’ll need to clip the on-page coupon for each listing. There are several colorways available for each of the sizes, each of which comes with different band styles, too. Go check out our coverage from 9to5Mac on what’s new this time around, and then head below for more.

Now centered around the new S9 chip, Apple Watch Series 9 arrives with much of the same build as previous models – just with some enhancements. It’ll still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before, but now packs a 3,000-nit screen that can turn all the way down to 1-nit. There’s newfound pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable that just rolled out earlier in the week, as well as a build that is the first carbon neutral release from Apple. 

If none of the bands included with today’s Apple Watch discounts are quite the style you’re looking for, you can also just shop all of our favorite band recommendations. Breaking down the best options out there for any style or budget, there’s an assortment of curated leather bands, metal link straps, fitness-ready solutions, and other accessories for Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Apple Watch Series 9 features:

An aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 paired with the latest Sport Loop is carbon neutral. Learn more about Apple’s commitment to the environment at apple.com/2030. Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. The S9 chip enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety, and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need it. And redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

New low hits Philips’ 2200 auto espresso machine ...
Insta360 Link webcam features an auto-tracking gimbal t...
Hands-on: Tribit Stormbox Flow portable speaker is a so...
Weber’s SmokeFire EPX6 wood pellet grill receives...
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter now 50% off at $10, plu...
Anker’s 30W Nano 3 iPhone 15 charger is down to $...
Sun Joe’s 1,450 PSI electric pressure washer now ...
Dick’s Sporting Goods 2-Day Cyber Flash Sale take...
Load more...
Show More Comments