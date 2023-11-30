KeySmart’s Apple Find My SmartCard tracker with wireless charging hits $35 low today

The official KeySmart Amazon storefront is now offering its SmartCard Apple Find My tracker down at $34.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Note: Select Amazon accounts might be able to use code JIH2YF6QJN1M at checkout to knock an additional 10% off. Regularly $40, this is at least $5 off the brand new release and the lowest price we have tracked yet – it comes in at $1 under the only other price drop we have tracked. This unique tracking device launched for the first time back in late September with Apple Find My tech wrapped up inside something not much larger than your typical credit card. It is also, according to KeySmart, the only card on the market with wireless charging. Head below for more details.

As you’ll know from our launch coverage, the KeySmart SmartCard is very much what it sounds like, a wallet tracker card that slides right into your EDC with 12 months of battery life. Alongside the wireless Qi-style charging, it also sports an IPX7 rating – it “can survive up to 30 minutes in 3 feet of water” – and has been tested to work inside RFID wallets. More details can be found here and below.

If you would prefer to go with Apple’s AirTag instead, we are still tracking some deals on the 4-packs – a great option to land four stocking stuffers in one go. Just be sure to also scope out the brand new magnetic, waterproof AirTag mounts from Elevation Lab – the “best way to keep AirTag on your car.”

KeySmart SmartCard features:

Ultra-Slim – The Most Sleek Tracking Card Anywhere. The KeySmart Wallet Tracker Card is the size of about two credit cards – less than 2mm thick – and the slimmest tracking card on the market. Place it in your wallet, luggage tags and more to locate your missing items.

Works with the Apple Find My App: Add your KeySmart Card to the Find My app on your Apple device. Play a sound on your KeySmart Card to find it nearby, or locate it with the Apple Find My Network, with the help of hundreds of Apple devices around the world. Does not work with Android devices.

Get Notified When You Leave It Behind and Lost Mode Helps you Get it Back. The Apple Find My app proactively prevents you from losing your wallet or ID card by sending notifications to your iPhone, CarPlay, or AirPods if you leave your KeySmart Card behind. With Apple’s advanced encryption system you have built in privacy that ensures your KeySmart Card won’t be tracked by other people.

