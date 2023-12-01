Today’s best game deals: Diablo IV $45 Amazon low, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Tunic, more

Walmart is now offering one of the best prices of the holiday season on the Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle at a wild $349 shipped price tag (that’s $210 off and a crazy price) while Amazon has the standard bundle down at the same price to undercut the Black Friday offers. But for folks who don’t need a new machine, Amazon is now offering its best price on Diablo IV for Xbox Series X at $44.99 shipped. We have seen a couple price drops on digital copies, but this is a new Amazon all-time low for the physical edition at 36% off the regular $70 price tag. The latest entry into the series, Diablo IV can deliver hundreds of hours of gameplay “with endless evil to slaughter, countless abilities to master, nightmarish Dungeons, and legendary loot.” You can embark on the campaign solo or with friends alongside “an expansive end game and shared world where players can meet in towns to trade, team up to battle World Bosses, or descend into PVP zones to test their skills against other players.” Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.
Nintendo Switch hangover Cyber Monday game deals
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Advance Collection eShop $12 (Reg. $20)
- Bayonetta 3 – Trinity Masquerade Edition $55 (Reg. $90)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $39 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $30 (Reg. $60)
- With the included Mythological Pack
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Cowabunga Collection $19 (Reg. $30)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $39 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $50 (Reg. $70)
- Octopath Traveler II $39 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Frontiers $24 (Reg. $60)
- Tunic $19 (Reg. $30)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 from $50 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword $30 (Reg. $60)
- And even more…
Nintendo Super Mario Party Joy-Con holiday bundle set
PlayStation/Xbox hangover Cyber Monday game deals
- Lies of P on PlayStation 5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Also on Xbox Series X
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage from $40 (Reg. $60)
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection $20 (Reg. $50)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $29.50 (Reg. $70)
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $6 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $35 (Reg. $70)
- Final Fantasy XVI $35 (Reg. $70)
- Horizon Forbidden West from $30 (Reg. $60+)
- God of War Ragnarök from $35 (Reg. $70)
- Wild Hearts $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 from $50 (Reg. $60)
- And even more…
PlayStation digital Black Friday sale: Over 1,100 titles up to 70% off
Xbox digital Black Friday game sale now live: Over 930 titles up to 50% off
Xbox Series X|S Black Friday console deals now live!
NEW PULSE Elite Wireless Headset pre-order now live
NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500
NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500
