Today’s best game deals: Diablo IV $45 Amazon low, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Tunic, more

Walmart is now offering one of the best prices of the holiday season on the Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle at a wild $349 shipped price tag (that’s $210 off and a crazy price) while Amazon has the standard bundle down at the same price to undercut the Black Friday offers. But for folks who don’t need a new machine, Amazon is now offering its best price on Diablo IV for Xbox Series X at $44.99 shipped. We have seen a couple price drops on digital copies, but this is a new Amazon all-time low for the physical edition at 36% off the regular $70 price tag. The latest entry into the series, Diablo IV can deliver hundreds of hours of gameplay “with endless evil to slaughter, countless abilities to master, nightmarish Dungeons, and legendary loot.” You can embark on the campaign solo or with friends alongside “an expansive end game and shared world where players can meet in towns to trade, team up to battle World Bosses, or descend into PVP zones to test their skills against other players.” Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.

