Special Prime deal: Blink Video Doorbell + 2 outdoor smart cams for $100 (Reg. $260)

Amazon is now offering a special offer just for Prime members on its Blink Video Doorbell and outdoor security camera bundle. You can land the Blink Video Doorbell with a pair of Blink 4th Gen Smart Cameras and the sync module for $99.99 shipped. This bundle typically fetches $260, but you can now land it for $160 off. Today’s deal is $30 under our previous mention on this bundle and the lowest we have tracked. The Blink Video Doorbell will have you safely answering the door from anywhere – see and speak to whomever is at the door with 1080p feeds, night vision, and two-way audio. The Alexa-ready bundle also includes a pair of Blink outdoor cameras for even wider visibility of your space with dual-zone “enhanced motion detection” in tow. This bundle includes three mounting kits and six lithium batteries to get started as well. Head below for additional details.

If you’re just looking for a straight up doorbell solution, you can score the Blink Video Doorbell at $60 instead. The same goes for the outdoor cameras – if you’re looking for an indoor solution, the Blink Mini sells for $35 shipped on Amazon. This OG Wyze model has jumped up a couple bucks, but you can still score it for $20 Prime shipped.

Elsewhere in smart home deals, we are now tracking a $100 price drop on the Lockly Vision Elite fingerprint smart lock that doubles as a video doorbell alongside a host of major Philips Hue offers. Amazon is now taking an extra 15% off Philips Hue color bulbs, gradient lamps, filament lights, and more from $19 with all of the details you need waiting right here. Swing by our smart home hub for more.

Blink Video Doorbell and camera bundle features:

Answer your door from anywhere with Video Doorbell and help protect your home inside and out with our wire-free Outdoor 4 smart security camera.

See and speak from the Blink app — Experience 1080p HD live view, infrared night vision, and crisp two-way audio.

Two-year battery life — Set up yourself in minutes and get up to two years of power on each device with the included AA lithium batteries and Sync Module 2.

Enhanced motion detection with Outdoor 4 — With our all-new Outdoor 4, enjoy a wider field of view and be alerted to motion faster with dual-zone, enhanced motion detection.

Save and share clips — Choose to store events in the cloud with a free 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription Plan or locally with the included Sync Module 2 and USB drive (sold separately).

Designed for every home — Wire Video Doorbell to sound your existing in-home chime or go wire-free with in-app chime alerts. You can even use Blink Mini (sold separately) as an indoor plug-in chime.

Works with Alexa — Connect to an Alexa-enabled device to engage live view, arm and disarm your system, and more using your voice.

