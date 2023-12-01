Take an extra 15% off Philips Hue color bulbs, gradient lamps, filament lights, more from $19

Amazon today is back with one of our favorite smart home promotions, taking 15% off almost the entire assortment of Philips Hue smart bulbs in the process. Marking the first sale of this caliber in months, today’s offers are largely either matching the best discounts of the year or marking new 2023 lows after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You can shop the entire collection of price cuts right here, or just head below for some of our favorite releases.

Bulbs:

Lamps:


Philips Hue Go Table Lamp features:

With the Philips Hue Go portable table lamp, you can take white and color smart light with you. Rated for outdoor use and featuring a handy silicone grip, it’s easy to carry where you need light most: inside to read or outside to illuminate a dinner party. Its 48-hour battery life means its light will last, too — and recharging is easy with the included charging base. Use the button on top of the lamp to cycle through preset light scenes or the Hue app to play with millions of colors of white and color light.

