JBL Partybox Encore Essential lightshow speaker returns to $179 all-time low ($120 off)

Amazon has now brought back its Black Friday all-time low on the JBL Partybox Encore Essential Bluetooth speaker at $179 shipped. Regularly $300, you’re looking at a solid 40% or $121 price drop for the lowest we can find. Today’s offer marks the second time we have seen this powerful speaker on sale at a price this low on Amazon, matched only by the limited Black Friday offer we tracked last week. Providing 100W of power output, this model is small enough to take with you and large enough to really get the party rocking. Alongside the JBL signature sound, it also features 6 hours of playback per charge as well as an IPX4 splash-proof design and a built-in dynamic light show you can customize via the companion app. Head below for more details and additional JBL speaker deals.

The JBL deals don’t stop there either. For something even more affordable, scope out the ongoing Thanksgiving Week deal on the JBL GO 3 down at $30 and then head over to yesterday’s coverage on JBL’s Pulse 4 Bluetooth speaker. This model delivers the brand’s notable audio capabilities alongside an almost lava lamp-style lighting array and it is currently on sale for $130 shipped.

You’ll also want to scope out our hands-on review of the Tribit Stormbox Flow portable speaker as well as Anker’s new Soundcore Glow Mini and the brand’s portable Soundcore Motion X500 hi-res speaker.

On the home theater side the audio spectrum, we are also still tracking the very first deal on Bose’s new Dolby Atmos Smart Soundbar at $100 off. And be sure to check out these hangover Black Friday Bose Bluetooth speaker deals:

JBL Partybox Encore Essential Bluetooth speaker features:

Nothing beats amazing JBL Original Pro Sound with deep bass.

The dynamic light show delivers with fun ring light and a cool strobe effect that syncs to the beat of your music.

No plug. No problem. The JBL PartyBox Encore Essential keeps the party going wherever you are with up to 6 hours of play time.

Dancing on the beach. Party by the pool. The JBL PartyBox Encore Essential is IPX4 splash proof so you never have to worry about the party getting too wet or wild.

One JBL PartyBox not enough. Pair two speakers wirelessly with True Wireless Stereo (TWS) technology for even bigger, bolder sound.

