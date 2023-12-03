Today’s best game deals: Starfield $50 Amazon all-time low, Spider-Man Miles Morales $18, more

Alongside today’s notable offer on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales at $18 via Best Buy’s 12 Days of Gaming sale, we are now tracking the best price yet on physical copies of Starfield. If you’re looking to add a physical copy of Bethesda’s latest epic sci-fi RPG to your collection, Amazon has it on sale for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is nearly 30% off and a new Amazon all-time low price. You’ll also find it down at the same price via Best Buy with a free HALO – Astronaut Ice Cream collectible thrown in. Starfield is a brand new IP from the folks at Bethesda, bringing its special blend of narrative and RPG action to the stars. While for some it doesn’t quite hit the heights of Skyrim, it is still a gigantic experience in the same vein with a massive number of planets to explore, characters to interact with, and mysteries to uncover. “In the year 2330, humanity has ventured beyond our solar system, settling new planets, and living as a spacefaring people. You will join Constellation – the last group of space explorers seeking rare artifacts throughout the galaxy – and navigate the vast expanse of space in Bethesda Game Studios’ biggest and most ambitious game.” Head below for more of this weekend’s best console game deals.

