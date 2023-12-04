Arcade1Up’s 4-player X-Men cabinet with stool and riser down at $400 (Reg. $750), plus more

Amazon is now offering the complete Arcade1Up X-Men 4-player arcade machine with the riser and matching stool included for $399.99 shipped. Regularly $750 this is a sizable 47% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Currently still up at full price on GameStop, today’s deal is $50 under the Black Friday price we tracked and a new Amazon all-time low. Ready to mutate your game room to the next level, this is a 4-player X-Men cabinet complete with comic-style art and a lit marquee alongside the brand’s usual 17-inch color display and classic arcade controls. It features Wi-Fi action “to fight through levels with retro gamers playing from their own cabinets” in three X-Men/Marvel titles: X-Men, Captain America and the Avengers, and The Avengers in Galactic Storm. Hit up our announcement coverage and then head below for more Arcade1Up price drops. 

Arcade1Up X-Men 4 Player Arcade Machine features:

The X-Men Arcade Cabinet takes you back in time, bringing back classic Marvel games that lifts your excitement to an all-time high. Whether you are a Marvel fan or a retro gamer – Arcade1Up has iconic Marvel X-Men arcade games for you to enjoy in your home, dorm room or office. Providing authentic arcade experiences in a home arcade form factor, Arcade1Up game cabinets are absolute must-haves for family game rooms, man caves, or a welcome distraction in the office. They play great, look great, and are instant conversation pieces.

