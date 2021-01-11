

Arcade1up is getting in on the CES fanfare today with the announcement of its latest collection of retro gaming releases. Including three entirely new form-factors of the brand’s popular at-home arcade machines, there are seven upcoming ways for retro gaming fans to bring home a piece of arcade history. Head below for a look at all of the new unveils, including Dragon’s Lair, X-Men, Pong, Battletoads, and more.

Arcade1Up debuts seven new cabinets at CES

Last year saw Arcade1Up debut a pretty notable collection of new additions to its lineup of 3/4th-scale arcade cabinets, and 2021 is continuing that momentum with two upcoming releases. Following up its miniature release thanks to New Wave Toys, Dragon’s Lair is now getting the more full-sized treatment with all of the authentic graphics you’d expect from Arcade1Up. And on top of just Dragon’s Lair, this cabinet includes the sequel Time Warp alongside Space Ace.

Arcade1Up also has a new Killer Instinct cabinet on the way, which features the first two titles in the series alongside two Battletoads releases. While the latter two games have become something of a joke amongst retro gaming fans, it’s pretty fantastic to see Arcade1Up bring the iconic titles to its collection of 3/4th-scale arcade cabinets. Both models also are complemented by matching risers to elevate the cabinets.

On top of just expanding its lineup of 3/4th cabinets, Arcade1Up is mixing things up with three entirely new form-factors, as well. The most similar to its standard machines are the new Legacy Series cabinets, which are available in three different versions. Each of the upcoming releases delivers 12 different games with 17-inch color LCD display, riser, and light-up marquee, alongside a redesigned exterior. On top of some Atari classics, you’ll be able to play Pac-Man and other Bandai titles on top of everything included with its Capcom machine.

Arcade1Up also has its latest multiplayer cabinet on the way, as well, with the announcement of its X-Men 4-Player machine. The unique cabinet delivers the option for four arcade fans to dive into the Marvel universe while playing as Cyclops, Wolverine, Colossus, Storm, Nightcrawler, or Dazzler. There are also two other titles included here, with Captain America and the Avengers being joined by The Avengers in Galactic Storm.

And lastly, just like how last year’s CES saw the introduction of pinball into the Arcade1Up lineup, 2021 is starting out with yet another new game entering the lineup. Bringing arguably the most iconic title ever created into your game room, the new Pong table offers head-to-head action for diving into the Atari classic. The Pong Table is now available for pre-order at Best Buy for $549.99.

Arcade1Up revives Pong as latest cabinet

As of now, Arcade1Up hasn’t announced when exactly we’ll see its latest collection of cabinets or how much they will sell for. But if last year is anything to go off of, Arcade1Up will begin trickling out its latest releases as 2021 goes on with the first releases launching sometime this fall.

