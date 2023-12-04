Ember’s 14-oz. Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 now down at $100 (Reg. $150)

Best Buy is now offering the 14-ounce Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is a $50 price drop and the lowest price we can find on the larger size. You will find the smaller 10-ounce model selling for $91 at Amazon, down from $130, but the larger 14-ounce variants are starting at $110 there. For those unfamiliar, Ember presents one of the most elegant smart mug solutions on the market. The app-controlled mug maintains your ideal drinking temperature (between 120 degrees and 145 degrees) for up to 80 minutes on a full charge, or all day with the included charging coaster. All of this is controlled via the companion app, where you “set the temperature, customize presets, and more,” but the mug will also remember your favorite temperature and auto set it for folks who don’t want to mess around with the app everyday. Head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, you can save a touch more dropping down to the currently $91 10-ounce model. While there are more affordable solutions on Amazon, they don’t come from brands nearly as popular as the Ember solutions on display here today.

And if you’re looking for a new coffee machine to fill those smart cups up, check out the deals we are tracking below:

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 features:

Ember Coffee Mug with Longer Lasting Battery: Our updated smart coffee mug’s extended battery life keeps your drink at your preferred temperature (between 120°F – 145°F) for up to 80 minutes on a full charge or all day on its redesigned charging coaster

Smart With or Without App: Pair this temperature control mug with the Ember app to set the temperature, customize presets and more; Our self-heating coffee mug is also functional without the app and remembers your last-used temperature (135°F out of box)

Auto Sleep: Our heated coffee mug intelligently senses when to turn on and off; The mug enters sleep mode when empty or after 2 hours of inactivity; Ember wakes up when it senses movement or liquid

Hand Wash Only: An updated scratch-resistant coating is safe to hand wash; Ember Mug 2 is IPX7 rated and fully submersible up to 1 meter deep

