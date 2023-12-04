Freeze your film slides forever in time with the $170 Kodak’s Slide N Scan scanner (Reg. $225)

It’s not an exaggeration to say that the holiday season provides the most heartfelt memories. While film slides go a long way in preserving those memories, they’ll eventually fade over time, erasing that feeling of nostalgia. The $169.97 Kodak Slide N Scan Film and Slide Scanner keeps those memories alive.

Use the code KODAK at checkout to receive this listed price. This deals runs Dec. 4 through Dec. 17.

This small but powerful scanner helps freeze your precious moments in time. Not only can scanned black-and-white slides be viewed in vivid detail, but it’s just as impressive as color slides. It taps into its 14-megapixel image sensor to do so. The image sensor takes it further, enhancing 14-megapixel images to 22 megapixels.

Converting your old film into an upgraded enhancement is quite simple. Attach the included film converter to the scanner and select from various options via this device’s five-inch LCD screen. Three film adapter attachments are also included: 135, 110 and 126.

Once you add the film, you can select image quality and other options to maximize your scan, such as rotating and resizing the original image. Scanning with the Kodak Slide N Scan Film and Slide Scanner is hardly laborious, as it plows quickly through its tasks.

“Works wonderfully. My husband is scanning slides from the 70s and they are coming out great. It is a great product that I highly recommend,” writes a verified 5-star buyer.

External memory is supported via a 32GB SD card slot for those who have compiled years’ worth of film. A USB port connection or V/1A power bank can power this scanner.

In addition to the scanner, you’ll also receive an HDMI cord for TV viewing, a USB cable, and a cleaning brush, among other accessories.

Don’t let time wipe away the many memories you’ve created through film. Preserve them forever with the Kodak Slide N Scan Film and Slide Scanner. Purchase it today for $169.97 (reg. $224.99).

Prices subject to change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!