Save $500 on Samsung’s 55-inch Frame 4K AirPlay 2 TV at new 2023 low of $998

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 55-inch The Frame 4K Smart TV for $997.98 shipped. This is the best price we’ve seen in 2023, following a 33% discount from the usual $1,498 price tag. It’s matching the all-time low from December of last year and beating previous mentions by an extra $200. While we saw plenty of Frame TV sizes on sale during the fall Prime Day sale this week, today’s offer is throwing in a little extra value to mark the best discount yet.

Taking a distinct design approach from other TVs on the market, Samsung’s Frame TV arrives with a sleek design that trades in your usual black plastic bezels for a more streamlined appearance that is designed to look more like a picture frame than a home theater upgrade. Fittingly for its name, that allows you to hang the 55-inch 4K HDR QLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate up on the wall, while also taking advantage of the digital picture frame tech that shows off both personal photos and gallery-quality artwork. There’s also onboard smart features, AirPlay 2, and then four HDMI ports for plugging in your own gear.

Compared to the new 2023 models, the existing Frame lineup delivers just about all of the same features. Though the big difference is that Samsung has released an auto-rotating mount that lets you automatically turn the displays from horizontal viewing experiences to vertical orientations.

Samsung Frame 2022 TV features:

Artwork, shows, movies and memories—display what you love on the picture frame-like TV. On The Frame, see everything on the QLED 4K TV at 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot that saturates your screen with a billion colors. Switch on Art Mode and transform your TV into your own personal art exhibit. With Anti-Reflection and the Matte Display, it’s easy on the eyes. Stream your heart out and enjoy all you love with Smart TV Powered by Tizen.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!